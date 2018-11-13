Five Quotes by Stan Lee that Teach us How to be a Workplace Hero

The genius behind hundreds of fictional and comic characters dies at 95. Here we take a look at his wise words that are going to stay forever with us "Nuff said"

November 13, 2018 3 min read

The genius behind hundreds of fictional and comic characters we have had heard in the last five decades, Stan Lee, has died at the age of 95.

The comic star was reportedly suffering several illnesses over the last year, including pneumonia. He took his last breath Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Marvel creator, Lee, was the legendary comic writer, editor and producer who gave the most iconic characters like Spider-man, Wonder Woman, X-men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and many more to the world in the form of art. His flawless work has not just inspired millions of people but has opened doors for many in the world of comic writing.

His humility was evident from his words in his columns like "Excelsior!"

Here we take a look at his wise words that are going to stay forever with us “Nuff said”.