Newest Tech Billionaires are Brothers and Start-up Co-founders!

Jared Smith was a product director at Google. His brother forced him to quit his job and contribute to the larger interests of the company. Their start-up too was growing at a sizeable rate. Today, Jared Smith is the co-founder and COO of Qualtrics. The story of the Smiths is phenomenal. Today there isn’t any company from Google to Facebook who doesn’t want to work with them. Microsoft Corp. to General Electric Corp. have been the consumers of this creation which helped boost its revenue more than eight-fold over the past seven years.