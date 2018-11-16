#DeepVeer: Two Souls United & So is Their Wealth!

Padukone has been a part many lists including the most beautiful woman, the hottest actresses etc. She has also made it to the world’s highest-paid actresses list. 7 films of hers have crossed the 100-crore mark. Others movies that have not crossed the Bollywood’s most obsessive scoreboard, have definitely set the cash registers ringing. Touted as the “queen of the 100-crore club,” Deepika Padukone's income according to Forbes is $10 million dollars (Rs 68 crore). With several hits and brand endorsements in her kitty, we are not surprised if she makes it to the list of the highest paid actresses. She also owns a luxurious house in Mumbai and a splashing Mercedes car.