Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Pack, Travel, Chill, Repeat!

Best weekend getaway destinations near Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai & Ahmedabad.

November 30, 2018 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The best weekends are those where things happened in the most unexpected manner. If you were planning to go out partying or on a dinner date, drop it just now.

Entrepreneur India weekend guide has planned something for you. We guarantee this weekend will give you a lot to talk about on a mundane Monday.

The plan is simple, just follow these steps:

1. Pick up your lazy self off the bed

2. Throw in some essentials in a backpack

3. Grab your bike or car keys/ take a bus or cab

4. Choose a destination from our list

5. And you are all set for an unplanned adventure that will be worth it!