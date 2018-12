10 Business Firms That Went From Online to Offline

On the similar lines as Pepperfry and Lenskart are Urban Ladder, another India’s famous online e-commerce giant that has today become an omnichannel furniture and décor retailer. It started as an online shopping platform but gradually it embraced the idea of offline channels for distribution. In one of the interviews at TechSparks 2018, Rajiv Srivatsa, Founder and CPTO, Urban Ladder said, “Around three years back, we decided that we were more a brand and not just a marketplace. A brand needs to be where the consumer is. And today, consumers for this category are 99 per cent offline. They ask us where our store is even as we deliver their online orders.” Today, it has 3 stores in Bangalore and it will establish more such stores in the upcoming years.