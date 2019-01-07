Why Workers in Asia Need to Have a Break From Work

Japanese workers are the most vacation deprived lot in Asia

January 7, 2019 3 min read

Are workers in Asia stuck with too many work commitments? A survey by one of the world’s largest travel agencies, Expedia titled Vacation Deprivation 2018 Report shows that employees in Asian countries are the most vacation deprived in the world.

In its annual study, the travel agency conducted survey across 19 countries that include Europe, North America, South America and Asia in which over 11,000 employed adults were asked about work-life balance. Asian countries topped the list for the lowest number of vacation days received – Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and India were found to be the countries with the lowest annual vacation days.

The report highlights that 78 per cent of the Japanese population feels vacation deprived, which is the highest in the world followed by India (75 per cent), South Korea (72 per cent) and Hong Kong (69 per cent).

Citing the reason for Indian employees not holidaying as often as they should, Manmeet Ahluwalia, marketing head of Expedia India says, half of the employees in India face the fear of missing out on important decisions and the fear of being seen less committed toward work.

Here is why these countries are most vacation deprived in Asia: