Mobile Apps

These Apps Will Aid Millennials to Combat Mental Health

While there are ample apps that to help you maintain your physical being, a trend of apps catering to mental needs is slowly emerging and expanding
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Apps Will Aid Millennials to Combat Mental Health
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amidst the chaos and stress of daily life, it is very easy to forget yourself, to lose your sanity. In fact, most of the times people feel that technology has filled their lives with uncertainty and anxiety and they feel that despite the progress in science and fields much beyond, to say that our lives have transformed for the better is subject to questions and arguments.

Mental health is a compelling issue and India and the world are affected by it enormously. 1 in 4 is affected by mental health across the world according to WHO. While technology is the driving force behind all innovations and inventions happening these days, what befits the mankind if this aspect of science is not solving the predicament of the millennials? So it is time to dig your playstore and find apps that bring ease to your otherwise chaotic life. While there are ample of apps that to help your physical being, a trend of apps catering to mental needs is slowly emerging and expanding. Entrepreneur India definitely found some worthy to check:

Aware

Aware
Image credit: Aware LinkedIn

Aware is a technology-based training app that focuses on the faculties of mind. It aims to bring more awareness into one's life and help individuals attain happiness in a sustainable way. Based in Bangalore, Aware offers unique and guided courses that help an individual to stay calm, reduce stress and battle depression.

YourDost

YourDost
Image credit: YourDost Official LinkedIn

Sensitive to the growing loneliness among millennials and the lack of avenues to vent emotions, IITian, Richa Singh spurred into action to come up with this app that takes care of your wellness needs academically, professionally and personally.

InnerHour

InnerHour
Image credit: InnerHour Official LinkedIn

The self-help app has a bank of expert advice from experienced psychologists, psychiatrists and other mental healthcare experts. The mission of this app is to ensure that you can get “expert” solutions for problems that seemingly look deadlocked and impenetrable.

Wysa

Wysa
Image credit: Wysa Official LinkedIn

“Wysa is your private reflective space,” says the app when you first scroll through it. The app provides you comfort and solace at a time when humans are fast asleep. This app is your 4 a.m. friend wrapped under the garb of artificial intelligence. However, for millennials with erratic working hours, this app might prove to be a silver lining.

ePsyclinic

ePsyclinic
Image credit: I WIll Official by ePsyclinic Official LinkedIn

ePsyClinic is an app that helps patients undergoing mental health issues through chat, videos, or calls. The product of an NRI management student who felt the same lack of health or vent while undergoing tough times and found it hard to gather herself. What’s more is that seeing her closed ones go through similar issues pushed her to take immediate action on a product that will provide a befitting resolution to the dilemmas of mental health.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp
Image credit: BetterHelp Official Twitter

Just like there is no situation that cannot be tackled, there is no moment when you can feel completely alone without having one by your side. BetterHelp is an application with over 750 trained professionals and experts who can come to your rescue when you are in total darkness and in a state of emotional vulnerability.   

Headspace

Headspace
Image credit: Headspace

It is a mindfulness app that has a series of cartoons to illustrate meditation principles. What’s more is that there are built-in “SOS Sessions” within the app to help you during moments of intense urgency and emergency.

MoodTools

MoodTools
Image credit: MoodTools Official LinkedIn

MoodTools is designed to help you combat negativity and alleviate feelings of depressive order. This smartphone-application helps you fill up questionnaires, maintain a journal of your emotions so that a healthy mental space ensues.

MoodKit

MoodKit
Image credit: MoodKit Official Twitter

MoodKit is an iPhone application that contains all the necessary tools that contribute to improving your mood and overall well-being. The app focuses on the social, physical and mental faculties of your being.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Apps

What Does The Future Holds For the Companies Developing Mobile Apps?

Mobile Apps

Here's Exactly What You Need to Do to Launch a Mobile App

Mobile Apps

Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.