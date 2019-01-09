These Apps Will Aid Millennials to Combat Mental Health

While there are ample apps that to help you maintain your physical being, a trend of apps catering to mental needs is slowly emerging and expanding

Amidst the chaos and stress of daily life, it is very easy to forget yourself, to lose your sanity. In fact, most of the times people feel that technology has filled their lives with uncertainty and anxiety and they feel that despite the progress in science and fields much beyond, to say that our lives have transformed for the better is subject to questions and arguments.

Mental health is a compelling issue and India and the world are affected by it enormously. 1 in 4 is affected by mental health across the world according to WHO. While technology is the driving force behind all innovations and inventions happening these days, what befits the mankind if this aspect of science is not solving the predicament of the millennials? So it is time to dig your playstore and find apps that bring ease to your otherwise chaotic life. While there are ample of apps that to help your physical being, a trend of apps catering to mental needs is slowly emerging and expanding. Entrepreneur India definitely found some worthy to check:

Aware

Aware is a technology-based training app that focuses on the faculties of mind. It aims to bring more awareness into one's life and help individuals attain happiness in a sustainable way. Based in Bangalore, Aware offers unique and guided courses that help an individual to stay calm, reduce stress and battle depression.

YourDost

Sensitive to the growing loneliness among millennials and the lack of avenues to vent emotions, IITian, Richa Singh spurred into action to come up with this app that takes care of your wellness needs academically, professionally and personally.

InnerHour

The self-help app has a bank of expert advice from experienced psychologists, psychiatrists and other mental healthcare experts. The mission of this app is to ensure that you can get “expert” solutions for problems that seemingly look deadlocked and impenetrable.

Wysa

“Wysa is your private reflective space,” says the app when you first scroll through it. The app provides you comfort and solace at a time when humans are fast asleep. This app is your 4 a.m. friend wrapped under the garb of artificial intelligence. However, for millennials with erratic working hours, this app might prove to be a silver lining.

ePsyclinic

ePsyClinic is an app that helps patients undergoing mental health issues through chat, videos, or calls. The product of an NRI management student who felt the same lack of health or vent while undergoing tough times and found it hard to gather herself. What’s more is that seeing her closed ones go through similar issues pushed her to take immediate action on a product that will provide a befitting resolution to the dilemmas of mental health.

BetterHelp

Just like there is no situation that cannot be tackled, there is no moment when you can feel completely alone without having one by your side. BetterHelp is an application with over 750 trained professionals and experts who can come to your rescue when you are in total darkness and in a state of emotional vulnerability.

Headspace

It is a mindfulness app that has a series of cartoons to illustrate meditation principles. What’s more is that there are built-in “SOS Sessions” within the app to help you during moments of intense urgency and emergency.

MoodTools

MoodTools is designed to help you combat negativity and alleviate feelings of depressive order. This smartphone-application helps you fill up questionnaires, maintain a journal of your emotions so that a healthy mental space ensues.

MoodKit

MoodKit is an iPhone application that contains all the necessary tools that contribute to improving your mood and overall well-being. The app focuses on the social, physical and mental faculties of your being.