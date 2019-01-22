These 7 Entrepreneurs Tell the Secret to Build a Consumer Brand

When the whole world was talking about increasing the shelf life of food, there was one company that didn’t believe in it. It was focusing on selling fresh food. When all the tech food delivery startups' core focus is to enable you to eat food from outside, this company takes you back to the kitchen. It does’t let you find ingredients in your kitchen and spend hours getting the recipe right but it offers you options, which are ready to cook and that too without preservatives — all natural. Started in 2005, as a little establishment in the bustling streets of Bangalore, iD Fresh Food has come a long way. Today, the company is funded by Premji Invest and Helion Venture Partners, and has a presence in 24 cities across India and overseas, with a team of more than 1500+ employees.

The company provides 55,000 kgs of Idli/Dosa batter per day, with other yummy products like Parotas, Vada batter, Chapati and filter coffee among others. Musthafa PC, CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food shares, “From day one we decided to give the unbranded pouch a brand name. Our packaging stands out in the market. We cover 20,000 stores everyday with our own 300 vehicles on a daily basis.” Being a fresh FMCG company is not enough, we realized it after speaking to iD as it’s a company run on IT. To sell fresh, they have to deliver fresh. They geo track every store to plan their supply chain.

Musthafa says, “Idli business is no rocket science without entry barriers. Innovation is the key to build a large business and stay ahead of the competition. To create best idli, you need the best batter. If you skip that you don’t get the right product.” The company invested not just in great grinders from Germany but also bought ERP solutions from SAP. They began with a 50 sq ft kitchen selling 100 packets in 20 stores and then there came a time when they were not able to scale it up neither to other cities nor to other products. Cash flow was getting tough. It was difficult to pay salary to employees.

“When we started expanding business in Chennai we started making losses,” shares Musthafa. That’s when they received their first round of funding from Helion in 2014 that helped them scale up. Today, the brand has diversified into new markets like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Dubai and brought professionals to run operations. The core team, which are all in the family continue to focus on innovating newer products. After its first funding iD Fresh started spending on marketing. “Our last year marketing spend was less than Rs 6 crore. You can’t build a brand through advertisement. Our product is our hero,” claims Musthafa.

In fact, for its newer products like filter coffee the company spends almost 12 percent of product cost only on packaging so that aroma remains intact. After receiving funding from Premji Invest for Rs 150 crore, the company started setting up a bigger manufacturing unit. Its aim in the new year is to spend on operations in north India. Talking about its revenue, Musthafa says, “We will be closing this FY at Rs 250 crore and aim to do revenue of Rs 1000 crore in the next 4-5 years.” The next extension for the brand would be organic foods, super foods and multi-grain.