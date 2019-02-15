How these Mumpreneurs Keep their Chins up so that the Crown of Entrepreneurship doesn't Fall
To be an entrepreneur is difficult, but to be a woman entrepreneur and a mother is a difficulty one cannot really comprehend. However, with the growing trend of embracing independent lifestyles and the awareness among women to not let anything come in between their goals and careers is something that makes everything seem surmountable. As part of Entrepreneur India’s Shepreneur series, it is endeavoured to recognize and applaud women for paving the way for a whole new league of women entrepreneurship in various fields, overcoming various challenges and lastly and most importantly, emerging victorious as mothers as well!
Here are 5 Mumpreneurs who share not just their mantras for success but also what led to becoming who they are today:
Kanika Gupta Shori, Co-founder and COO, Square Yards
Kanika Gupta Shori feels that being an entrepreneur has its fair share of responsibilities and challenges. “So does being a mother.” However, she adds that prioritizing the tasks at hand is the most important activities and the priorities keep changing in changing circumstances.
Nurturing Children and Organization
“As a mother of two young boys, I am always trying to maintain the perfect balance between my work and family. I have created a robust support system and routines, which continue, irrespective of my presence both at work and home.”
Shori says that bringing up children and building and running the organization both require nurturing and care and I am happy I have been able to do it deftly.
Commitment and Purpose is What it Takes
For a mumpreneur, success in work is crucial but it remains empty unless she successfully strikes a fulfilling balance with family. She says that commitment is required in all aspects of life, be it work or family. “One has to be committed to making a success of all the aspects of life and of the responsibilities it keeps throwing from time to time.” Any lack of commitment or casual approach can ruin what one has already built and achieved in life. “Life is so much more beautiful when it has a sense of commitment and purpose,” she adds.
Garnering Inspiration
Kanika Gupta Shori shares that her role model among women is Indra Nooyi. “She, being a woman from a conservative and middle class family, has managed to beat all the odds, to position herself as one of the world’s most powerful woman!” Definitely, Nooyi came a long way to become such a big influencer. Shori is too, emerging as an inspiration for many.
Himani Mishra, Co-founder and CEO of Brand Radiator
Coupling Passion with Gift
Himani Mishra shares that entrepreneurship is her “passion” and being a mother is the” gift” by God. “On one side I am married with an eleven and a half-year-old kid who demands my time, while on the other hand I am married to my venture.”
However, it is the pareto theory helps Mishra keep her concerns about being a mumpreneur at bay. “The pareto theory to address the top 20per cent of priorities that contribute to the 80per cent of solutions, both personally and professionally, helps me maintain a healthy balance between both.”
Balancing the Crown
Mishra shares how her past shaped her into the person she is today and how she found a role model in her mother. Having been born in a patriarchal society, the society did everything to make it difficult for her mother to bring up three daughters, “These experiences have certainly brought more than a few frightening moments to me.”
What kept me going was my parents’ motivation stating “Together We Win: Chin up princess or else the crown falls”. And even today this line is always a success mantra for me in every aspect of life, family or work.
Marking Nooyi’s Words
Mishra shares a quote by Indira Nooyi which keeps her warm during the rainy and stormy days, “Let me explain something to you. You may be President of PepsiCo. But when you step into this house, you're a wife and mother first. Nobody can take that place. So leave that crown in the garage.” It seems sustaining on the words of Indira Nooyi is a must-have for mumpreneurs!
Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder of MamaEarth
Ghazal Alagh, mother of a 4-year-old, shares that her office hours have risen to 8-1 and 3-7 and she devotes the time in between with her son, Agastya.
A 4 a.m. Therapy
“My morning 4 am club is my best friend as that gives me 3 hours of uninterrupted personal time to work on my health, read and be on top of my mail list before the day actually starts.” Alagh also adds that nights, early morning hours are black coffee are her best friends. She uses that time to do all the thinking, planning, writing and emailing.
“I have realized if we have a strong purpose behind what we are doing we will find the time and energy to do it.”
Determination and Hard Work
As clichéd as it may sound, dedication and hard work are Alagh’s codes to ensure success in all fields. “Even though being a mom and work collides at times I tend to manage everything and surpass every obstacle by sheer dedication and hard work.”
Even though finding a balance between work and family is often hard, but according to Alagh, if one takes every obstacle as a challenge, they will start improvising and adapting.
Sound Advice
Before signing off, Alagh shares some food for thought for upcoming mumpreneurs, “There’s nothing you can’t do if you focus on your goal and concentrate on achieving it. Dream big. Ask for help when you need it. (We all need it!) ”
Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Executive Vice President, AISECT Group and Founder Director, Brainy Bear Preschools and Activity Club
Chaturvedi says that she has never demarcated between being a mother and being an entrepreneur. “Both the responsibilities require the ability to integrate. I bring my work home and I also take my children to the office. I also take the help and support of family to get things done.”
Embrace Your Flaws
Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi’s formula for success is simple. It lies in accepting that one can’t be perfect in everything. “For me, there is no such mantra for success. You need to understand that you can’t be perfect in everything.”
Defining Balance
She has the perfect definition of balance. “You need to make time for family vacations and you also need to work on some weekends.” The aim should be to maintain and understand priorities at different points of time.
And she is absolutely right. Success lies in not negotiating with your circumstances, she feels. “You will take it in your stride that just like being a mom is non-negotiable, running your organization is also non-negotiable.”
Looking at the Larger Spectrum
Pallavi says that there is not one woman who inspires her. She finds inspiration in every working woman from all walks of life. “A housemaid spends time away from her family to help you manage your household chores. On the other hand, there is Indra Nooyi who has risen to become a great business leader while raising her daughters.”
Summi Gambhir, Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer, GlobalLinker
Summi Gambhir feels that for mumpreneurs, success lies in enjoying both roles-a mother and an entrepreneur. “Both have helped define my purpose, and with the right amount of planning and persistence, I have been able to address every hurdle and challenge.”
Meticulous Planning and Consistency
For Gambhir, having a larger goal and then meticulous planning and consistency of action are the keys to breakthrough the predicament of a mumpreneur. “Also, being open and transparent in my communication with my family, my co-founders, my team members and even clients have proven very helpful, as some amount of balancing is required and having them on-side is greatly helpful.”
Going All-out
Boundaries are a man-made concept. Gambhir says that going beyond them is important. “Don't be shy of defining boundaries. For instance, I switch off my phone during my son's nap time, but make myself available shortly after he has slept.”