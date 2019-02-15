How these Mumpreneurs Keep their Chins up so that the Crown of Entrepreneurship doesn't Fall

Kanika Gupta Shori feels that being an entrepreneur has its fair share of responsibilities and challenges. “So does being a mother.” However, she adds that prioritizing the tasks at hand is the most important activities and the priorities keep changing in changing circumstances.

Nurturing Children and Organization

“As a mother of two young boys, I am always trying to maintain the perfect balance between my work and family. I have created a robust support system and routines, which continue, irrespective of my presence both at work and home.”

Shori says that bringing up children and building and running the organization both require nurturing and care and I am happy I have been able to do it deftly.

Commitment and Purpose is What it Takes

For a mumpreneur, success in work is crucial but it remains empty unless she successfully strikes a fulfilling balance with family. She says that commitment is required in all aspects of life, be it work or family. “One has to be committed to making a success of all the aspects of life and of the responsibilities it keeps throwing from time to time.” Any lack of commitment or casual approach can ruin what one has already built and achieved in life. “Life is so much more beautiful when it has a sense of commitment and purpose,” she adds.

Garnering Inspiration

Kanika Gupta Shori shares that her role model among women is Indra Nooyi. “She, being a woman from a conservative and middle class family, has managed to beat all the odds, to position herself as one of the world’s most powerful woman!” Definitely, Nooyi came a long way to become such a big influencer. Shori is too, emerging as an inspiration for many.