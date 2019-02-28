Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem

As part of Entrepreneur India's Shepreneur series, women leaders from the world of entrepreneurship and the business world talk about ways to combat insecurity

February 28, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The corporate world is brutal. The classic representation of which would be people bursting through shiny glass doors into tall and classy towers in black or white, well-tailored clothes. Such is the façade that the business ecosystem creates in the minds of the people who see it from afar.

However, when reality hits, it hits very hard. For women especially, who have fought for generations to establish a sense of equality to some extent if not in the entirety, the deal is a tad bit tougher. In a fiercely competitive environment, it is very easy to grow insecure and fall into the trap of self-doubt or low self-esteem.

As part of Entrepreneur India’s Shepreneur series, women leaders from the world of entrepreneurship and the business world talk about ways to combat insecurity.