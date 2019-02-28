My Queue

#Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem

As part of Entrepreneur India's Shepreneur series, women leaders from the world of entrepreneurship and the business world talk about ways to combat insecurity
#Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem
Image credit: Pixabay
Feature Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The corporate world is brutal. The classic representation of which would be people bursting through shiny glass doors into tall and classy towers in black or white, well-tailored clothes. Such is the façade that the business ecosystem creates in the minds of the people who see it from afar.

However, when reality hits, it hits very hard. For women especially, who have fought for generations to establish a sense of equality to some extent if not in the entirety, the deal is a tad bit tougher. In a fiercely competitive environment, it is very easy to grow insecure and fall into the trap of self-doubt or low self-esteem.

As part of Entrepreneur India’s Shepreneur series, women leaders from the world of entrepreneurship and the business world talk about ways to combat insecurity.

 

#Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem

Take Each Day as it Comes- Tejas Parulekar, Co-Founder, SaffronStays

Take Each Day as it Comes- Tejas Parulekar, Co-Founder, SaffronStays
Image credit: Tejas Parulkar

“Just take each day as it comes and works towards the goals you’ve set for yourself. Understand that with every challenge there is an opportunity. Wear those blinders, if the need arises, but don’t stop. I read somewhere that as humans, we all have our limitations. Why should I think any less of myself just because I lack in some aspects? Our strengths decide our way ahead and that’s how anyone looking at insecurities should move ahead. Lastly, one can’t work in isolation so never be embarrassed to ask for help and assistance. Reach out and give it your all.”

 

#Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem

Being Vulnerable is Normal- Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Labs

Being Vulnerable is Normal- Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Labs
Image credit: Tanul Mishra
“As an entrepreneur or a business leader you are always dealing with multiple challenges. It’s important to know that being vulnerable is ok and talking to a friend, mentor, spouse helps- talking about a problem is usually the best way and can lead to helpful breakthroughs or even aid the process of alleviating the pressure that inevitably builds up from having to manage multiple aspects of running a business. The most important thing is to stay true to yourself and self-care practices such as yoga or meditation can go a long way in helping an entrepreneur create a sense of balance while trapesing through the uncertain journey that entrepreneurship can be”
#Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem

Identify the Route Cause-Khyati Mahajan, Founder, MevoFit

Identify the Route Cause-Khyati Mahajan, Founder, MevoFit
Image credit: Khyati Mahajan

“Insecurities develop from the fear of unknown, things which are out of our control. The best way to combat them would keep every aspect of business in check so that one should not stumble because of their own doing.”

#Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem

Looking at the Larger Screen-Khushboo Agarwal, COO and Co-Founder, Campus Sutra

Looking at the Larger Screen-Khushboo Agarwal, COO and Co-Founder, Campus Sutra
Image credit: Khushboo Agarwal

"Insecurities or second-guessing one’s ability to perform a role or task are part and parcel of life and can affect anyone. If not handled properly, insecurities can prevent the person from focussing on what needs to be done in order to accomplish the role/task. Through a practiced approach, however, an individual can learn to keep (insecurities) at bay. Don’t get consumed by putting our daily fires. Always keep your eye on the big picture and on the master plan for your work and life. When things go wrong, don’t get bogged down with failures but instead look past these and understand that everyone experiences failures."

 

#Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem

Going Beyond the Brief-Meena Ganesh, MD & CEO, Portea Medical

Going Beyond the Brief-Meena Ganesh, MD & CEO, Portea Medical
Image credit: Meena Ganesh
"In a professional setting, do what is needed and not just what is asked – go beyond the brief. This will hone your entrepreneurial skills and help you build credibility. Understand that success is a two-way street and that others can help you grow as much as you can help them. Be humble at every stage of professional success and learn from everything and everyone along the way. As an entrepreneur one is always faced with situations they have not encountered before and something new is thrown at you always. Accept this, learn, and move ahead towards your vision with full enthusiasm and confidence."
