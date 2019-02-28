#Shepreneurs: How to Combat Insecurity in a Male-Dominated Business Ecosystem
The corporate world is brutal. The classic representation of which would be people bursting through shiny glass doors into tall and classy towers in black or white, well-tailored clothes. Such is the façade that the business ecosystem creates in the minds of the people who see it from afar.
However, when reality hits, it hits very hard. For women especially, who have fought for generations to establish a sense of equality to some extent if not in the entirety, the deal is a tad bit tougher. In a fiercely competitive environment, it is very easy to grow insecure and fall into the trap of self-doubt or low self-esteem.
As part of Entrepreneur India’s Shepreneur series, women leaders from the world of entrepreneurship and the business world talk about ways to combat insecurity.
Take Each Day as it Comes- Tejas Parulekar, Co-Founder, SaffronStays
“Just take each day as it comes and works towards the goals you’ve set for yourself. Understand that with every challenge there is an opportunity. Wear those blinders, if the need arises, but don’t stop. I read somewhere that as humans, we all have our limitations. Why should I think any less of myself just because I lack in some aspects? Our strengths decide our way ahead and that’s how anyone looking at insecurities should move ahead. Lastly, one can’t work in isolation so never be embarrassed to ask for help and assistance. Reach out and give it your all.”
Being Vulnerable is Normal- Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Labs
Identify the Route Cause-Khyati Mahajan, Founder, MevoFit
“Insecurities develop from the fear of unknown, things which are out of our control. The best way to combat them would keep every aspect of business in check so that one should not stumble because of their own doing.”
Looking at the Larger Screen-Khushboo Agarwal, COO and Co-Founder, Campus Sutra
"Insecurities or second-guessing one’s ability to perform a role or task are part and parcel of life and can affect anyone. If not handled properly, insecurities can prevent the person from focussing on what needs to be done in order to accomplish the role/task. Through a practiced approach, however, an individual can learn to keep (insecurities) at bay. Don’t get consumed by putting our daily fires. Always keep your eye on the big picture and on the master plan for your work and life. When things go wrong, don’t get bogged down with failures but instead look past these and understand that everyone experiences failures."