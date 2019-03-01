Women Raising the Bar in Real Estate

Why are Women in Real Estate So Less?

In India, real estate as a profession was largely unregulated with no rules and regulations, inflexible working hours, unusual demands on time, etc, unlike the current scenario. Hence it was never looked up as an encouraging profession for women to be in.

What is the Current Scenario of the Real Estate Sector?

The current scenario of real estate is extremely exciting. A positive change is seen in the sector ever since RERA is introduced by the government. RERA has not only brought about transparency in deliverables but has also given an industrial status to real estate in India. It’s delightful to know that the real estate profession is considered as one the largest contributors to the GDP of the nation. There is a lot of professionalism in the sector now and with a greater number of educated professionals being a part of the sector, hopefully, the overall quality of the sector will see a vast improvement.

How Did You Enter the Space of Real Estate?

I was exposed to the business of real estate since a young age and being a part of this profession made perfect sense to me. I knew this is a profession I can manage on my own time, can put my networking skills to the best use and achieve success. Being a woman, it is a challenging profession, however, I firmly believe that if you conduct yourself in dignity and have the wherewithal to be at the peak of your professionalism, this is a sector which can yield tremendous dividends to you.