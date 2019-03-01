How to Ensure that the Legacy of Women Entrepreneurship Lives on?
After years, there has come a time when women are doing everything they want and are going all-out to pursue their aspirations. No matter how big a movement of women entrepreneurship it has become, the momentum needs to last and not fade with the tide of times. The women’s movement is like a sea. Just as waves keep moving the flow of water, it is the duty of the present generation to ensure that waves of women entrepreneurship keep getting added so that the flow of women entrepreneurship is not hindered.
So how can one ensure that budding, women entrepreneurs continue to find voices, platforms and people to support and provide avenues to fulfil their aspirations?
Apply the Strategy of the Stretch Target
Sonal Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Design Officer of Campus Sutra, feel that women must be pushed beyond their limits such that they become confident and capable individuals within themselves. She says, “From the start, we provide women employees with challenging projects and larger opportunities so it helps boost their confidence; we don’t give them an easy target but a “stretch-target” and give them the space to explore their potential and exude confidence.”
A neutral perspective
Girija Jhunjhunwala, Director, Campfire Graphic Novels, believes in adopting a neutral perspective. “I don’t think any person who joins any organization need any gender-specific guidelines to start working. However, work-related advice are offered whenever needed at Campfire”.
A Room of their Own
Fostering Them into Fine individuals
Encouragement is the Key
Providing them with an environment to Blossom
Harshita Mann, Director of Lancers International School, feels that young budding women entrepreneurs must be provided with an environment where they can bloom and blossom. “We must offer them a progressive, safe and supportive environment, and also honour their voices and ideas. At the same time, we do our best to mentor and guide them to foresee the future, build and work on their communication and decision-making skills, and motivate them to claim the leadership role they believe they are best suited for.”