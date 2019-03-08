#Shepreneurs: How These Women in Off-beat Roles Do Everything & Get Everything Done

Priyanka Chaudhary Raina came into the spotlight when she married Suresh Raina, one of India’s most popular cricketers, however, her journey before hitting the headlines is interesting and for everyone to know. Raina is an Indian software engineer, former banker and social worker. Before settling down as Mrs Raina, Priyanka Chaudhary Raina was working in the Netherlands as a senior software tester for ING. Just recently, she and her uber talented and popular husband founded the Gracia Raina Foundation, named after their daughter and an initiative extremely close to her heart. The NGO works to uplift and support women and children from the underprivileged sections of the society.

How do I do everything?

Raina says that she is quite organized and likes to stay that way. “Most of us have busy schedules, and there is never enough time. So, it’s important to prioritize tasks so that nothing is left unattended.” She also believes that planning in advance is the key to productivity. “At the end of the day, I usually make a list of my tasks for the next day. I do however try not to pack my schedule too much. I keep the schedule as light as possible so that I can accomplish all that I set out to.” Surely she is able to accomplish a lot, her experiences clearly reflect that.

How do I get Everything Done?

As an entrepreneur and a former business professional, Priyanka Chaudhary Raina has had to juggle several things. So what is her strategy to get her work done? “I always ensure that my employees work in a healthy environment, where they feel motivated and encouraged to perform best.” She is an ardent believer of the fact that no person can learn and grow while working for a boss who doesn’t care. Healthy communication, therefore, is vital between employees. “I try and inspire my team not just to get things done, but to also strike a balance between processes and results, as both are relevant for the individual’s and the company’s success,” she says.