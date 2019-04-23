Designing for Sustainability to Address Climate Change

Sustainable buildings are comfortable and humane, as well as highly efficient using energy and water.

April 23, 2019 5 min read

The design community is long past the point where aesthetics alone drive our urban layouts and building designs. Today, major contributing factors such as are driving our decision making. And the way our designs adapt and respond will be perhaps the most impactful factor in our global efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Last October, the United Nations released its latest climate report, which states that climate change has resulted in increased frequency of severe weather events across the globe. With higher rates of floods, heat waves, severe rain and snow storms, and other consequences of global warming, our community’s embracement of resilient design strategies will ensure our cities withstand the strains brought by climate change.

Gensler is laying the foundation for lifecycle thinking that considers not only the energy and carbon expended in creation, but also the expenditure at the end of that building’s lifecycle. As an and design industry leader, we are leading the charge in resilient building design. This includes signing the 2015 Paris Pledge for Action, continuing our participation on the Corporate Advisory Board for the World Green Building Council, and striving to meet the American Institute of Architecture’s goal that every Gensler project is designed to reach net-zero for energy and water consumption by 2030. But we cant do it alone and we need the support of other firms in order to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels.

Climate change requires that companies go beyond basic sustainability tactics. They need to embrace buildings that are designed for rapid response and adaptation. In other words, the future of the built environment requires decision-makers to employ ‘green’ building techniques that also adapt to future technological advancements and capacity requirements.

Here are six cutting-edge design strategies the built environment can use to help address climate while simultaneously preparing for the future.