Tech 25: 25 Minds on the Future of Technology

Avneesh Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Netradyne

Netradyne, with the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Edge Computing, is altering safety measures in driving. “It knows how the driver is driving, tells you when you feel distracted, falling asleep and everything else. It is pretty much like another human sitting next to the driver to guide,” says Avneesh Agrawal, Founder & CEO. Netradyne also keeps an eye on potential collisions. Fleet Management, the specialty of Netradyne, involves two branches of transportation safety – Collision Warning and Route Management. Be it assisting tired drivers after a day of hard work in long drives or any scenario that might lead to an accident, Netradyne will be sitting next to you to combat these life-threatening moments. “While collision warning assists drivers in their long drives, drivers getting distracted or drowsy, there is a fair share of chance where the driver will be in a collision. This helps drivers from the safety point of view,” explains Teja Gudena, Vice President Engineering of Netradyne. “We give 200 milliseconds to the drivers to make decisions in situations like this and can avoid a collision. Fleet safety is ensured in situations like this. It optimizes a lot of things,” he elaborates.