indian startups

How These Emerging Tech Start-ups are Disrupting Indian Tech Industry

Indian start-up ecosystem is leveraging technology and intersecting it in every field right from food to finance, real estate to education
How These Emerging Tech Start-ups are Disrupting Indian Tech Industry
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian is an emerging market for technology start-ups. So far, more than half of the unicorns in India are technology-based. Indian start-up ecosystem is leveraging technology and intersecting it in every field right from food to finance, real estate to education. In a recent development, Crunchbase, enlisted 6 Indian technology start-ups as part of its 50 Hot Tech Companies Globally in 2019.

The list includes BharatPe, QuickRide, Ftcash, Fyle, Freshtohome, Spinny.

BharatPe

BharatPe
Image credit: BharatPe Website

The QR code-based payment app for offline retailers and businesses has raised a total of $92.5M.

Fyle

Fyle
Image credit: Fyle Official Facebook

The intelligent expense management platform for enterprises is at a nascent stage when it comes funding but its impact is large. Founded in 2016 by Yashwanth Madhusudan and Sivaramakrishnan Narayanan, Fyle has raised $5.9M till now. 

QuickRide

QuickRide
Image credit: Quickride Website

The application which provides services such as carpooling, bike pooling and ride sharing caters to more than 1.7 million users in over 8 cities. It has raised $14.3M. 

Ftcash

Ftcash
Image credit: Ftcash Website

The fintech start-up empowers the underserved micro-merchants through financial inclusion using digital payments and loans. It has raised $10.2M up till now. 

Freshtohome

Freshtohome
Image credit: FreshtoHome Website

A one-stop gateway for fresh and chemical-free seafood, Freshtohome has raised $11M till now. The Bangalore-based start-up has been gaining popularity for its unique e-commerce combined with fresh and safe seafood delivery concept. 

Spinny

Spinny
Image credit: Spinny

Spinny is a tech-powered new age used car buying platform. It combines the elements of technology, finance and car and is disrupting all three industries while never letting go of the aspect of trust. It has raised a total of $18.2M in total. Recently, Spinny made news for acquiring Gurugram-based start-up, Hopcar, of the same industry. 

