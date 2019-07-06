India's Top Investors & Entrepreneur India Annual Conclave - A Journey of 9 Years

A sneak peek into Entrepreneur India Conclave 2019's investors & what the investors said at the Conclave in 2018 that came true!

July 6, 2019 23 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Entrepreneur India Annual Conclave is one of the most revered ones for the team as they get to put in their might of the entire year. Year after year, the Conclave has seen some of the top investors interact with a bunch of delegates who are waiting to startup & start BIG.

The year 2019 will mark the 9th year of the Entrepreneur India Annual Conclave & needless to say it attempts to bring together the best of the top funds and VCs investing in the vibrant startup ecosystem of India.

From Sandeep Murthy of Lightbox Ventures to Ashish Fafadia of Blume Ventures, 2019 too will help the Entrepreneur India community interact with the country minds that make key investment decisions.

MANAGING DIRECTOR, ENDIYA PARTNERS

Sateesh Andra loves entrepreneurs with grit, clarity, and focus on execution. Technology start-ups with strategic focus and clear value proposition drive Sateesh. His investing, co-founding, leadership and engineering experience, for the past twenty years in U.S/India, all veer around technology. Currently, he is Managing Director at Endiya Partners, a Venture Capital fund that invests in Product Startups across Technology, Healthcare and Consumer Sectors. Some of his investments include Kissht, Darwinbox, Cygni Energy, AlphaICs and Slang Labs. Sateesh was Founder/CEO of Euclid, a Silicon Valley start-up, in the IT Management Software space and was instrumental in raising VC funding ($35 M+). He has also worked at DFJ, LSI Logic, and VLSI Technology. Sateesh holds a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Sateesh was a top-ranked Table Tennis player representing A.P State in Nationals.

PARTNER, LIGHTBOX VENTURES

As an early investor in InMobi and InfoEdge, two of India's billion dollar technology companies, Sandeep Murthy is one of the builders of India's Internet economy. And he hasn't just seen the highs and lows play out as an investor, but actually roughed it out in operational roles including one as the CEO of Cleartrip in 2006 for three years.

After teaming up with a friend to build a digital music company that was incubated by Sony Music – 10 years too early. He ended up selling the company to Sony after the Internet bubble burst. After a few years of living the Bay Area dream, he moved to New York to join InterActive Corp (IAC) the owners of Expedia, TicketMaster, Home Shopping Network where he helped launch Gifts.com. He started to explore the India technology opportunity and ultimately moved to Mumbai to manage investments for Sherpalo Ventures, a fund based out of Menlo Park in California.

Murthy has raised over $350M from leading investors. His most recent investments include Droom, Faasos, Furlenco and AI-platform Embibe, which got a $185 million investment commitment from Reliance, India's internet super power. This is the largest AI investment in edtech any where in the world.

PARTNER, BLUME VENTURES

Ashish, Partner, Blume Ventures manages Growth companies and portfolio companies that are headed for Exits and Fundraising for Portfolio companies and the Fund. An early member of Blume since 2012, Ashish led the establishment of Blume’s platform and support services arm, Constellation Blu - a 40-member team providing a wide range of advisory services such as transaction support, regulatory and compliance services; and since 2016 talent management for portfolio companies.



Prior to joining Blume, he was part of Timesgroup’s Corporate team for 5 years and Treasuries of Standard Charted Bank as well as State Bank of India.

MANAGING PARTNER, WATERBRIDGE VENTURES

Manish Kheterpal is a private markets investor with over 15 years of experience in venture capital and private equity, and 6 years of operating experience in technology, telecom and education sectors. Manish has led and managed over $500Million of investments throughout his investment career, mostly in India and across the US-India corridor.

Currently he is a Managing Partner with WaterBridge Ventures, an early-stage VC firm focused on investments in India or in global companies with a strong India connect. His investments at WaterBridge include leading start-ups like Chalo, Dataweave, Magicpin, PocketPills, SocialCops, Unacademy and 9Stacks.

Prior to WaterBridge Ventures founding in 2016, Manish spent 11 years working in senior investment roles at Rho Ventures, Actis Capital and Providence Equity Partners. Manish’s achievements during this period included investments in Idea Cellular, Hathaway Cable (Providence); Phoenix Lamps, Dalmia Group (Actis); as well as BroadLogic, LightPointe (Rho).

MANAGING DIRECTOR, INVENTUS INDIA

Parag is a Managing Director at Inventus India, a venture firm that invests in entrepreneurs building tech-focused companies in India. At Inventus India, Parag is/was a Board Director at redBus (acquired), FundsIndia, Vizury/Lemnisk, eTechies (buyback), Power2SME, PolicyBazaar, Avaz, peel-works, Tricog and Worxogo. He is based out of Bangalore.

Parag made a foray into venture capital after his MBA in 1993. He started off with ICICI Venture (in Bangalore) and followed that up with stints at GE Equity (in Gurgaon) and Intel Capital (in Bangalore). Parag also worked, for two years, with Genpact in a commercial role.

FOUNDER & CEO, SINGAPORE ANGEL NETWORK

Satveer's vision has always been to enable impactful ideas. He is committed to doing so by leveraging his strengths to support entrepreneurs who aim to bring about fundamental change.

Satveer graduated from the University of Virginia (UVa) with distinctions. He is a founding member of McIntire’s Global Commerce Advisory Board.

PARTNER, NORTHWEST VENTURE PARTNERS

Mohan is a Partner at Norwest, Bengaluru office and serves as an advisor on investments in Technology, Software and Healthcare. Mohan advised NVP’s investment includeBorqs (Public) - an IoT platform company; Attune, CRMNext, Capillary, Manthan, Zenoti, ElasticRun – all SaaS platform companies; Perfint, Ovum, Thyrocare (Public)& Nationwide – Healthcare companies.

Mohan also invests& incubates very selectively tech companies in his personal capacity.His portfolio includes : AllgoSystems ( Sold to Visteon : VC ), Azingo ( Sold to Motorola: MOT ), Mobiliya ( sold to Quest Software ) , AllgoVision and TailsLife.

Previously Mohan served as Corporate Vice President of Mobile Devices at Motorola where he was instrumental in launching mobile phones for the Global market. Some of the hit products includes Moto V, Razr, Ming, Rokr which sold more than 300M+ units.

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING PARTNER, ANKUR CAPITAL FUND

Rema Subramanian is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Ankur Capital Fund, Investing in disruptive innovations that will allow a billion or so aspiring Indians to fulfil their dreams. Their core sectors are agrii, health and technologies which enable the aspiring to become affluent. They go the extra mile to identify and nurture such entrepreneurs. They have been pioneer investors in these sectors, especially agri for the last 5 years. They have done 14 investments till date. Rema co-founded Ankur with a vision to use her three decade CXO and entrepreneurial experience to bring the tools to young startups to become game changers. She has worked across manufacturing, IT/ITES, edtech, taking young companies from scratch to midsize ventures. Having worked with both Indian and Global companies, she intends bringing her experience to scale these enterprises. She is a Management Accountant, ICWAI, ICS and Systems Management.

PARTNER, LIGHTSPEED VENTURE PARTNERS

Vaibhav is an entrepreneur first, physician by training, and a venture capitalist by chance. His career journey has been rather unconventional: at 21 he dropped out of clinical training in the US to start Prima Clinics, a network of tech-enabled clinics, in Gurgaon; he also led growth projects for fintech startup Stride in the Valley, and later advised Fortune 500 clients at McKinsey’s Palo Alto office. He got his MBA from the Stanford GSB and co-founded Comfort, a care marketplace for elderly, while on campus.

To know what investors have said at Entrepreneur Annual Conclave 2018 that came true, slide through.