Game Changers, Leaders and Scions
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Every year our team gleans insights into new business family heirs and how they are shaping up in taking their legacy forward. This year too we have selected the game changers from different sectors and families who have played a major role in shaping the Indian economy. Interestingly, our selection covers not just those who are playing key roles in continuing the legacy business, but also those who have chosen to tread a different path. Read on for gripping stories on the Indian family businesses.
Contributions by Aashika Jain, Vanita D’Souza, Sara Khan, Bhavya Kaushal and Aastha Singal.
The Pump Moderniser - Rama Kirloskar, Managing Director, Kirloskar Ebara Pumps
The fifth generation entrepreneur, Rama Sanjay Kirloskar hails from the influential Kirloskar family, the owner of the legendary $2.1-billion Kirloskar Group. She feels the responsibility of taking the company forward and doesn’t think her gender is any hindrance in achieving the same. “Two pre-requisite qualities for being a leader are confidence and competence. As long as you have both of those, leading an organization will not be difficult,” she asserts. Kirloskar is the Managing Director of Kirloskar Ebara Pumps, a joint venture between Ebara Corporation, Japan and Kirloskar Brothers, the parent company of the 130-year-old Kirloskar Group.
“Family businesses have a very ingrained culture. Changing with the times can be slightly difficult for old companies,” confesses Kirloskar. She has been working towards bringing in new technology and digitizing operations of the company. ”We are trying to streamline operations to monitor productivity, look at where the product is in the entire supply chain and make processes more efficient by bringing
some kinds of automation in the plant,” she says. Kirloskar holds a double major in Mathematics and Biology from Bryn Mawr College, USA. “The interdisciplinary approach has given me a different
perspective on the business. Today is all about being multidisciplinary,” she explains. Kirloskar Ebara Pumps already has operations in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Egypt and Thailand, among other countries. “We want to be a global brand. Penetrating into other markets of strategic interest is on our radar,” shares Kirloskar.
She joined her family business in 2014. She has worked as the General Manager and Head of Product Portfolio Management at Kirloskar Brothers Limited. Later she shifted to Kirloskar Ebara Pumps, a new venture by the company. “After seeing my work in the Kirloskar Group my father felt that I was ready to take up a new role,” she shares.
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
Beauty Boss: Anchit Nayar, CEO-Retail, Nykaa
Currently, Nayar is working as the head of retail department in Nykaa. He is spearheading the company’s offline retail strategy. “I had to convince people that this business makes sense and that
everyone believes online is the future, but I believe that the future is actually omni channel. Especially
for a B2C business, you have to give the consumer the option to shop both online and offline,” asserts Nayar.
He is fully aware of the expeditious growth rate of Nykaa and hopes to maximize it. He credits the professionalism and expertise of the people working with the company for its great success. “We have
a very professional management team who all report to CEO. I also report to her,” Nayar shares.
Nykaa already has 36 offline retail outlets with plans to expand the physical store footprint to more than 100 stores soon. On his journey of heading the offline retail, Nayar tells, “Physical retail is like
a start-up within a start-up. It is like I am doing my own thing in bigger start-up.”
The Cement Mixer: Vivek Patni, Director, Wonder Cement
Till the time Vivek Patni had not booked a berth at the management table of his family business, he was grinding his teeth at the Nimbahera cement plant near Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan. At an age when his peers were playing cricket, his sojourns with his father to the business facilities spurred him to take up entrepreneurship.
Later, it were his branding strategies that gave Wonder Cement, a rather young brand, an identity that could lock horns with market doyens like ACC, Ambuja and Ultratech. After completing his studies from the States, Patni, who oversees the branding and communication of the company, deployed significant manpower to exploit social media.
The team garnered more interaction with consumers online than any of its competitors. “Instead of telling the story of how we were, like other brands, we chartered emotional factors through our tagline ‘Ek perfect shuruaat’ (hinting at the foundation of a house). We had an impressive cost and quality which people related to.”
Patni’s flagship CSR project, Cricket Saath:7, a seven-over cricket tournament, saw 39,000 people participate from across 1,100 rural locations across Rajasthan.
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
The Tea Connoisseur: Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea
When Karan Shah got back from his university, he was asked to intern with the parent company, Amar Tea, to understand his calling. “While others simply ‘serviced’ the market, our sales people genuinely believed in striking a personal chord. It was a tipping point for me, as I saw the belief in the brand first-hand,” says Shah.
Considering the legacy the brand holds, running the show for Society isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Talking on behalf of his brothers, he shares, “We were blessed with a ready platform but we were left with a big reminder to keep a constant subconscious check if were being worthy of the shoes to fill. I still worry that I don’t live up to the mental image I have of me 10 years from now.” His father, Atul Shah, sees a lot of himself in his son.
“We are very much alike and yet very different. He has the wisdom to give me the space that I desire for me to connect with today’s customers and their aspirations. And I know that he is there to guide me whenever I need an expert’s viewpoint,” says the younger Shah.
The 34-year old entrepreneur believes in marrying the family’s core values of trust and quality with modernism and ambition in taking the company forward. The company is looking at exploring the food and beverage space.
“Chutneys and pickles being our latest offering under the brand name, ‘Spice Secrets’, some other new conversations around brand extensions have commenced as well. We are also looking at the dairy segment keenly. The plan is to play a key part in the journey towards making it a truly global company and brand while staying true to our core values,” says Shah.
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
The Active Clothing Caterer: Rishabh Oswal, Executive Director, Monte Carlo
Business bug runs deep in Rishabh Oswal’s veins, a third generation entrepreneur. He started his entrepreneurial journey while he was still studying. “I was into frozen yogurts and gelatos. But after meeting the big players in the food industry, I figured out that it can never be as big a business as what I can do with Monte Carlo,’’ says Oswal.
He started with his family’s denim business, which was looked after by his father. One-and-a-half years later, he joined Monte Carlo. Currently, Oswal is the Executive Director of Monte Carlo and the founder of sports apparel brand, Rock It.
Oswal says, “My grandfather, dad and uncle look after three separate businesses. So, when I had to launch Rock It, I only had to ask my grandfather. To be honest, my dad doesn’t even know what I do in my day-to-day work life,” the young heir giggles. “A few years back, we changed the outlook of the business; instead of being one brand (i.e., Monte Carlo) we wanted to make a house of brands.” 80 per cent of the Oswal group business is B2B, Monte Carlo is their only B2C business.
“We have started a low-end brand under the name of Cloak and Decker. They are 20-25 per cent cheaper than Monte Carlo,” adds Oswal.
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
The Knowledge Container: Divya Jain, CEO, Safeducate
In 2007, Divya joined Safexpress, India’s largest logistics and supply chain firm run by her father-in-law, Pawan Jain and husband, Rubal Jain. She spearheaded the training division there. When she realized the lack of manpower and skill gaps within the logistics and supply chain workforce, Jain decided to launch Safeducate. Safeducate is India’s premier supply chain training company offering vocational and diploma courses.
Jain says setting up a new business was no easy ride. She further confesses that being a woman, it was harder for her to make a distinct identity for herself. “India is still very patriarchal. I made sure I did my contract deals on my own. Never was my father-in-law or husband involved in any of them,” says Jain. The reason for the same, she tells us, is that people earlier would think her to be the mere face and the real decision makers to be the men in the family.
Jain worked assiduously to be taken seriously. “I made sure that if there is a problem, people come up to me for a solution,” she says. Today, Safeducate has set up 150 centres across India and trained more than 70,000 individuals.
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
The ‘Brilliant’ Chef: Dipna Anand, Chef
Award-winning celebrity Chef Dipna Anand co-owns Brilliant in Southall and is the owner of Dip in Brilliant, a Punjabi café in Fulham, next to Chelsea Football Club. Her grandfather started the first Brilliant restaurant in Nairobi, Kenya, in the 1950s. Her father, Gulu Anand, was running the restaurant in Kenya initially. Due to a political issue in Kenya, they relocated to London. Her father started the restaurant in Southall then with 36 seats. Brilliant has grown from 36 to a 250+ seater restaurant.
“I was good at food technology and sports,’’ says Anand. Her career took off when she won a national award on one of the food technology projects – Low Fat Indian Food - presented by the British Nutrition Foundation. Soon, Anand decided to go to the University of London to pursue food technology in hospitality and catering. Anand offered to teach Indian cuisines at the university; it has been 13 years now. She won her second award as Industry Personality of the Year presented by David Cameron. Anand’s philosophy is simple. “I see my failures as learning curves. I reflect on what I learnt and how I could improve further. For me, failure is never a failure.”
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
The Education Transformer: Akshay Munjal, President, BML Munjal University
I never thought in my wildest dreams that I will venture into education sector,” jokes Akshay Munjal, a third generation entrepreneur. Munjal is the grandson of Brijmohan Lall Munjal, the founder of Hero Group. BML Munjal University, overseen by Munjal, is named after his grandfather.
With a background in management, Munjal had other plans. He recalls, “I thought I’ll do something very glamorous in banking, PE, equity research. This was in 2006, I had always prepared for finance.” After working for Merrill Lynch in New York, he returned to India in 2008.
Hero Mindmine, a part of Hero Group’s BPO service, was into training and consulting services. Till 2002-03, Mindmine was doing well. But later the company nose-dived. Munjal realized that they were only service providers and their ability to control and make decisions was very little. “In 2011 we decided to make a big impact. You have got to set up your own institution and do things differently. Till this day I’m working on the university full-time,” says Akshay.
His grandfather’s advice to “focus on the basics” remains Munjal’s guiding principle.
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
Financial Wizard: Thomas Muthoot John, Head of Innovation Lab, Muthoot Pappachan Group
As a teenager, Thomas Muthoot Jr would often visit Muthoot’s branches across Tamil Nadu and Kerala with his grandfather Mathew Thomas Muthoot, who would often interact with his customers to understand their pain points and advise them. This is when Muthoot Jr learnt his first lesson about the business – purpose over profit.
He says, “Most of our customers came from lower strata of the pyramid and hence were not eligible to get a bank loan. Our purpose is to build a better tomorrow for them where they can access banking services. This value system is also imbibed in me. ”
Prior to joining over a century-old Muthoot Pappachan Group, Muthoot Jr took up a risk analyst and advisory role with KPMG. In 2015, he joined the family business as a marketing manager. Currently, he is a part of the technology and innovation lab. “The lab helps us garner insights with the senior management about technology and innovation around. There are a lot of employees who have grown with us, so we want to broaden their insights and develop them into leaders,” 29-year Muthoot Jr adds.
As a fourth generation entrepreneur, his focus is to reboot the business. The group recently launched MSME loans, catering to the needs of businesses starting from Rs 15,000 to Rs 3 lakh.
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
The Logistics Taskmaster: Bhairavi Jani, Executive Director, SCA Group of Companies
Bhairavi Jani, Managing Director, SCA Group of Companies, can seamlessly operate a majority of machines and forklifts owned by her company. If the preceding three generations of your family is engaged in logistics business, you are more or less groomed to be a part of the legacy. But Tushar Jani, co-founder of domestic courier giant Blue Dart, tested Bhairavi’s acumen in entrepreneurial arenas first. After graduation, she worked with KPMG for a few years and then returned to India.
In 2001, she launched her independent venture, i3pl, a fourth-party logistics company. Jani had always cherished memories of ports and airports she used to visit with her father during childhood where trucks, containers and aircraft would whiz past. But her personal experience was harrowing. “I was a 21-year-old woman entrepreneur. It was hard to recruit talent as older men didn’t want to work for a woman,” she iterates.
Though logistics was infused in her blood, Jani says that massive potential of supply chain industry as a driver for global trade augmenting business outcomes is what prompted her to find her calling in this sector. In 2005, she was elevated as the director of all companies under SCA Group.
“The industry provides an opportunity to work with a wide range of skilled professionals – from ground operations team to supply chain and distribution strategists. This provides an excellent opportunity for leadership development,” says Bhairavi. In 2008, she established a 30,000-pallet multi-user warehouse which didn’t go down well with market players. “We eventually managed to convince the players,” she says. “We are also setting up a logistics venture accelerator to support exciting ventures,” adds Jani.
(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)