Game Changers, Leaders and Scions

The fifth generation entrepreneur, Rama Sanjay Kirloskar hails from the influential Kirloskar family, the owner of the legendary $2.1-billion Kirloskar Group. She feels the responsibility of taking the company forward and doesn’t think her gender is any hindrance in achieving the same. “Two pre-requisite qualities for being a leader are confidence and competence. As long as you have both of those, leading an organization will not be difficult,” she asserts. Kirloskar is the Managing Director of Kirloskar Ebara Pumps, a joint venture between Ebara Corporation, Japan and Kirloskar Brothers, the parent company of the 130-year-old Kirloskar Group.

“Family businesses have a very ingrained culture. Changing with the times can be slightly difficult for old companies,” confesses Kirloskar. She has been working towards bringing in new technology and digitizing operations of the company. ”We are trying to streamline operations to monitor productivity, look at where the product is in the entire supply chain and make processes more efficient by bringing

some kinds of automation in the plant,” she says. Kirloskar holds a double major in Mathematics and Biology from Bryn Mawr College, USA. “The interdisciplinary approach has given me a different

perspective on the business. Today is all about being multidisciplinary,” she explains. Kirloskar Ebara Pumps already has operations in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Egypt and Thailand, among other countries. “We want to be a global brand. Penetrating into other markets of strategic interest is on our radar,” shares Kirloskar.

She joined her family business in 2014. She has worked as the General Manager and Head of Product Portfolio Management at Kirloskar Brothers Limited. Later she shifted to Kirloskar Ebara Pumps, a new venture by the company. “After seeing my work in the Kirloskar Group my father felt that I was ready to take up a new role,” she shares.

(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)