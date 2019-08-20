Meet 16 Teen Founders Who Are Building Big Businesses -- and Making Big Money

Cofounders and co–chief creative officers, Da Bomb Bath

In 2012, Caroline and Isabel Bercaw were, like many 11- and 12-year-old girls, obsessed with bath bombs. They experimented with their own recipes for the fizzy, fragrant balls, adding a surprise in the center, like a small toy. They tried selling a few at a local art fair in Minneapolis -- and realized they had an instant hit.

By 2015, their product was in 30 local shops, and following a successful trip to Atlanta for an international trade show in 2016, they had placement in stores across the country. “We were making 20,000 bath bombs a month, in our basement,” Isabel says.

Then Target called, and everything changed. “They wanted us in 1,800 stores,” Isabel says. “We knew we had to get our act together quickly.” Their mom stepped in as CEO, while the sisters focused on product development and marketing. Production and storage moved to a nearby warehouse. The girls enrolled in their school’s On the Job program, which let them use a certain amount of school time as work time.

“Our friends and school have been really supportive,” Caroline says. “Some people who don’t know us will come up to us and be like, ‘Hey, you're the bath bomb girls; how much money do you make?' I'd rather have them ask about what we do dat to day, or what it's like to sell a product. They don't understand the work we've put into this. It's not about money."

Today, Da Bomb remains self-funded and generates more than $20 million in annual revenue. It’s big business -- but it’s also a family business.

“We talk about bath bombs 24/7,” says Isabel, who’s starting freshman year at a local college just 20 minutes from Da Bomb’s warehouse. “Sometimes we’ll be out to dinner and say, ‘We just need to be a family for 20 minutes.’ But it’s brought us closer. We always have each other’s backs.”

Well, almost always. “I’ve been fired five times,” jokes CEO and mom Kim.

“Only when you ground me,” Isabel replies.