10 Things Entrepreneurs Have Learnt from Jack Ma

On this historic day, when he steps down as the Chairman of Alibaba, it is time to celebrate the man who changed China and the world

September 10, 2019 5 min read

The world has given us several legends and there is no end to learning from them. While Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Elon Musk is on almost everybody's favourite list, Jack Ma is also on repeat on every tech or business person's favourite list. He is popular and famous. His story remains an unchanging bible for those looking for inspiration and motivation in life.

Born in Hangzhou, China on September 10, 1964, Jack Ma had the most humble beginnings. Ma has always been a simple man. Who would have known that this simpleton, an English teacher, would go on to become one of the world's most influential men and build one of the biggest online retail company, Alibaba. Jack Ma has a wife, Cathy Zhang and a son. His wife, Zhang, has been a catalyst in helping Ma built Alibaba. She supported him even as Ma quit his school-teacher job and started his own translation company. Thereafter, he started China Yellow Pages before finally building Alibaba in 1999.

There is much to learn from Ma-from his failures, successes and entrepreneurship. A few entrepreneurs share their key learnings from Jack Ma on his 55th birthday. This day is historic for another reason, the man of the moment steps down as Alibaba's Chairman after almost two decades.