The Daring CEO

ADITYA GHOSH, CEO, OYO INDIA AND SOUTH ASIA

Grabbing an opportunity to create something that the world has not seen before is what Aditya Ghosh swears by. He joined OYO Hotels & Homes last year following an outstanding stint at IndiGo as its President, where he was instrumental in turning it into the most profitable Indian airline as well as one of the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world.

Ghosh is all set to build the start-up into an enterprise mode. Describing the growth stage, he says, “As far as being a start-up is concerned vis-a-vis a large company, I keep saying we are almost a split personality where we are a start-up in some ways. We are just six years old. At the same time, we also have to think, behave and act like the third largest hotel chain in the world. While we have that agility, hustle and energy of a start-up on one hand, we have to also possess the leadership quality of being one of the largest in the world on the other.”

Ghosh finds quite a few similarities in his previous and current role — staying close to customers and employees in both the stints. “The biggest learning has been from the 20,000 colleagues I got to work with at IndiGo. In fact, both OYO and IndiGo are similar businesses; you are in a supply constraint market. We are bringing in lots of supply where there is a massive amount of demand at an affordable price but at a consistent quality. And there are many touchpoints with the customer and our employee bases. Earlier we were selling airline seats, now we sell hotel rooms.”

On choosing to take the biggest risk of working with a start-up, Ghosh avers, “The airline was a constraint due to regulatory frameworks. OYO enjoys the luxury of being one of the world’s largest hospitality brands.” Ghosh is excited to make the most of the opportunity to build a global brand out of India. Today, OYO can be found in 800 cities across 80 countries. But every unicorn comes with its fair share of challenges. It’s time when everyone questioned just bleeding money for growth or thinking about profitability.

When asked if IndiGo lesson can be applied to OYO, he says, “Profitability, whilst ensuring your cost is under control, has to be a fundamental metric of any business. At OYO too, we are creating that efficiency to make it better as it’s very important to create a sustainable business.” sings off Ghosh.