4 Lessons These Investors Learnt From Working With Entrepreneurs

While investors have always been known to guide entrepreneurs, some money managers have learnt valuable lessons such as the ability to keep going and finding answers when there are none from start-up founders that they have worked with

November 11, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As an investor, it is important to work closely with entrepreneurs to whom money is entrusted, and use experience to guide them through the tough times. This also leads to debates around how much investors should really influence the internal working of a company.

But often, it is also the other way round. Several start-up founders end up teaching lessons to long-time investors that they say would stay with them for life.

“All my entrepreneurs have taught me lessons in my personal growth,” said Sarath Naru, managing partner at venture capital (VC) firm Ventureast.

Here are some of the biggest lessons that these investors learnt from working with entrepreneurs.