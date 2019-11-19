These Women Entrepreneurs are Addressing Women-only Problems

On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, we tell you about four female founders who are devising solutions to tackle wellness and hygiene concerns

November 19, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Most start-up ideas are triggered by an entrepreneur’s real-life experience of dealing a particular problem and her desire to design a practical solution for it. When we think of problems related to women’s hygiene and wellness, it is only natural that women entrepreneurs recognize and address those issues better. Not that male entrepreneurs can’t, but female entrepreneurs relate better due to shared experiences.

“Women have specific healthcare requirements. Female entrepreneurs can feel and experience the pain of women-specific problems because of shared experiences and cater to their needs better,” says Geetha Manjunath, CEO and CTO, Niramai, a deep-tech start-up that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect breast cancer at early stages.

Over the years, several femtech (tech products specialized for women’s health) start-ups have mushroomed in the country tackling issues related women’s health, hygiene and wellness. This Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, we tell you the story of four such women-led start-ups.