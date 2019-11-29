5 Times Indian Start-Ups Expanded Overseas Through Acquisitions

The last few years have seen several start-ups in the Indian ecosystem grow at breakneck pace, scaling operations both in domestic as well as international markets. To scale quickly, some of these start-ups have taken the acquisition route

On Thursday, Jaipur-based autotech firm CarDekho announced that it had bought Philippines-based Carmudi, an online classifieds platform for buying and selling new and used vehicles.

Here’s a look at some Indian start-ups which expanded abroad through acquisitions.