Looking for an Impeccable Pitch Deck? Ratan Tata has the Perfect Template for You!

December 5, 2019 4 min read

In less than two months since joining Instagram, Ratan Tata has hit the headlines several times for his posts on the photo and video-sharing social networking site. Yet again, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has struck a chord with budding entrepreneurs by posting a pitch deck template for startups on his Instagram handle.

It all started with Tata conducting a poll on his Instagram status asking, “Would you like for me to put together a basic pitch deck template?” With 97 percent of people choosing a resounding yes, Tata posted the template for the same put together by him and his team.

The pitch deck is a 16-slide presentation that answers the fundamental question of ‘How to present a pitch?’ Tata’s guardian-like compassion and mentor-like instructions for entrepreneurs is all too evident in this carefully and impeccably written start-up pitch template!

Along with the deck, he penned down a motivational message for budding entrepreneurs on the post: "The young debuting entrepreneurs among you are setting out on your exciting startup journeys, but you’ve often asked what the first step might be. I have, with the help of my office, put together a basic entry-level pitch deck, which if nothing else, might help you collect your thoughts and get started. I encourage you to research its elements and create your own recipe, that helps you seek investments and take your stories further, stories that I cannot wait to see succeed. Wishing you all the very best!"

The business magnate has backed over 45 startups, including the likes of Lenskart, Ola, Snapdeal, UrbanClap, etc, in the past 10 years through his venture capital fund RNT Associates.



Here are 5 important takeaways from the post.