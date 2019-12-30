Top 10 Innovative Startup Ideas of 2019

Cool Idea

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or you're mired in the rat race, read through this list of unconventional start-up ideas for instant inspiration and business lessons.
While thinking of starting your own business, the first thought that may have crossed your mind was probably, "What should I sell?" or "Which market segment has the most money?" or even "How do I start with my current skill set?"
The trick is finding a great business idea that will be viable, excite you and fit your skill set. We have created a list of 10 start-up business ideas.

Tableware that turns into soil

After witnessing how heaps of plastic waste wreak havoc on the environment, Mumbai-born Rhea Singhal made sustainable packaging products from plant waste that turn into soil in 90 days.

Firing engines with plastic

Paterson Energy perfected technology to produce pyro fuel from waste plastic. Now, the world is buying the pilot project.

Brickmaker without a brick kiln

Binish Desai was ridiculed by society for making bricks of paper and chewing gum binder. Undeterred, from a garage in Gujarat and Rs 1,600 in his pocket, he constructed more than 1,000 toilets across rural regions. He ricocheted to limelight and was nominated for Padma Shri for his social endeavour. How?
Making Plastic Green

No country is immune from environmental problems arising from the accumulation of plastic products. One of the major concerns with its usage is that plastic waste takes too long to decompose, further harming the environment, wildlife and birds. Singapore-based RWDC Industries is trying to do that.

Can waste be smart too?

From being batchmates in 2002 when Mani Vajipey, was then pursuing a PhD in electrical engineering and Raj Madangopal, a masters in mechanical engineering (robotics) at the University of Delaware, to quitting their job from Qualcomm in San Diego where Mani was working and from a mobile startup in Seattle where Raj was working - these two masterminds came together to conceptualize Banyan Nation which combined artificial intelligence and advanced technology to built an integrated vertical waste management system where recycled plastic can again have a shelf life.

Bottoms up for ‘super’ records

From changing diapers to starting a diaper business, Pallavi Utagi, Founder, Superbottoms, took the traditional route and introduced cotton-based reusable diapers as an alternative to the disposable diaper industry. During three years of diaper usage, a baby uses a minimum of three diapers in a day and close to 3,300 diapers in span of three years. However, only 10-15 of these organic reusable diapers will be required through their growing years.
Robotic scavenger scoops out manual woes

His job might be at stake, but that’s not a harbinger of doom as manhole cleaning robots Bandicoots now find foot in sewers. Kerala-based Genrobotics specializes in design and development of robotic solutions to address manual scavenging. The company has now gone global with presence in the UAE and plans to extend footprint in other countries too.
Howdy smart helmet?

Attention, bikers! Ever wondered if you could breathe fresh air despite being surrounded by pollution? Shaken up by the declaration of Health Emergency in Delhi in 2016, brother duo Amit Pathak and Mayank Pathak of Shellios TechnoLabs came up with an ingenious technology in the form of air purification system integrated helmets to cater to the health of bikers. India, home to the largest motorized two-wheeler commuters with more than 37 million riders, needs this shield.
Indulge in playful learning with Miko

An emotionally intelligent robot engages, educates and entertains children in the most conversational manner. What started as a dream project turned out to be a lucrative opportunity for three IIT alumnae, CEO Sneh Vaswani, COO
Chintan Raikar and CTO Prashant Iyengar to launch Emotix. Humanoid robot Miko, which constantly updates its software, can be found in the homes of working parents to virtually take care of their little ones.
Getting harder on hard water

Exasperated by the hard water mess, two engineers, Uday Nadiwade and Rajesh Saraf, spent more than a year on research to launch D’Cal, a water-bottle shaped product armed with chemical technology to mask calcium ions and make them inert of forming stains on taps, faucets, mirrors in bathrooms and kitchens. Focused on low-cost water treatment, this device protects house pipeline system and appliances from corrosion.

