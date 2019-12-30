Top 10 Innovative Startup Ideas of 2019
While thinking of starting your own business, the first thought that may have crossed your mind was probably, "What should I sell?" or "Which market segment has the most money?" or even "How do I start with my current skill set?"
The trick is finding a great business idea that will be viable, excite you and fit your skill set. We have created a list of 10 start-up business ideas.
Tableware that turns into soil
After witnessing how heaps of plastic waste wreak havoc on the environment, Mumbai-born Rhea Singhal made sustainable packaging products from plant waste that turn into soil in 90 days.
Firing engines with plastic
Paterson Energy perfected technology to produce pyro fuel from waste plastic. Now, the world is buying the pilot project.
Brickmaker without a brick kiln
Making Plastic Green
No country is immune from environmental problems arising from the accumulation of plastic products. One of the major concerns with its usage is that plastic waste takes too long to decompose, further harming the environment, wildlife and birds. Singapore-based RWDC Industries is trying to do that.
Can waste be smart too?
From being batchmates in 2002 when Mani Vajipey, was then pursuing a PhD in electrical engineering and Raj Madangopal, a masters in mechanical engineering (robotics) at the University of Delaware, to quitting their job from Qualcomm in San Diego where Mani was working and from a mobile startup in Seattle where Raj was working - these two masterminds came together to conceptualize Banyan Nation which combined artificial intelligence and advanced technology to built an integrated vertical waste management system where recycled plastic can again have a shelf life.
Bottoms up for ‘super’ records
Robotic scavenger scoops out manual woes
Howdy smart helmet?
Indulge in playful learning with Miko
Chintan Raikar and CTO Prashant Iyengar to launch Emotix. Humanoid robot Miko, which constantly updates its software, can be found in the homes of working parents to virtually take care of their little ones.
Getting harder on hard water
Exasperated by the hard water mess, two engineers, Uday Nadiwade and Rajesh Saraf, spent more than a year on research to launch D’Cal, a water-bottle shaped product armed with chemical technology to mask calcium ions and make them inert of forming stains on taps, faucets, mirrors in bathrooms and kitchens. Focused on low-cost water treatment, this device protects house pipeline system and appliances from corrosion.