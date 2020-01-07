New Year's Resolutions: How These 25 Start-ups Are Getting Ready For 2020

Overview: Mumbai-based start-up Haptik is an artificial intelligence company powering conversational assistants for brands to transform customer experiences. The platform has enabled over 100 virtual assistants, reaching close to 100 million devices and processing over 3 billion end customer interactions. Haptik was founded in 2013 by Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev.

Haptik’s clientele and partners include Samsung, OYO, KFC, Coca Cola, the Grammy’s and Zurich Insurance, among others. Haptik is backed by Reliance Industries, a $100 billion-plus conglomerate, with close to 500 million customers.

2020 Plans: According to Aakrit Vaish, co-founder and CEO of Haptik, the company will concentrate on exploring and tapping into the international markets, especially the US, Middle East and South-East Asia via tactical alliances and collaborations with experts, well acquainted with the territory. “Product-wise, we constantly look to innovate and strengthen our technological capabilities. This year we intend to further increase our research and development investments to stay ahead of the curve and incessantly deliver innovative solutions to our customers. Retail, financial services, travel, e-commerce and telecom are the key verticals that Haptik aims to concentrate all its efforts on this year,” Vaish said.

The company envisions to be among the top five conversational AI companies globally in terms of growth and revenue in the next five years and aims to reach 1 billion monthly conversational processes across all our IVA deployments while adding an ROI of hundreds of millions of dollars to our customers.

Milestones Achieved in 2019: According to Vaish, 2019 was a groundbreaking year for Haptik as it has ushered a plethora of new and exciting alliances, cutting-edge products and a rejuvenated sense of purpose. “By creating a state of the art IVAs, we have helped businesses flip the traditional customer outreach pyramid by replacing the manual aspect with AI-driven voice assistants. The latest IVAs designed and developed by Haptik are built to lend the best customer experience and support system thereby increasing the sales and the resulting ROI. By leveraging the power of advanced machine learning and natural language processing technologies, an IVA engages customers in a conversation, pinpoints their intent, and executes the tasks required to resolve their issues end-to-end,” Vaish explained.

According to the founder, the company witnessed over 200 per cent revenue growth year on year for the last two years. There has been zero customer churn which means that no customer has ever stopped using the Haptik platform once they go live.

He also added that the crowning glory of 2019 was in April when Haptik entered a strategic partnership with Reliance Industries. “The backing from Reliance enables us to have a long-term focus, and gives us the support and resources required to implement our Intelligent virtual assistant solutions at scale,” Vaish said.