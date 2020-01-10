Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Tips to Become Rich

This quote by the astute investor sums up the fundamental of stock market investing—don’t let emotions drive your investment decisions.

Panic-selling when the markets tank or pumping money when the markets soar are both instances of emotions ruling over investment fundamentals. If you sell when the markets go down, you lose out on the opportunity of buying cheap.

Similarly, greed drives you to buy more when market rise but that’s a costly mistake as you buy expensive.

