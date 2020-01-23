How to Become a Millionaire

Survey: The Top 9 Books Recommended by Millionaires

So you want to be a millionaire? Start reading like one.
Entrepreneur Staff
Want to be a millionaire? Start thinking like one. And if you're not sure how, one logical first step is to start reading like one. 

MillionaireMatch, a dating site for high-net-worth individuals, conducted a survey over the holidays to determine the books most recommended by millionaires. About 500 users were surveyed, and according to a site representative, their millionaire status was "verified" by way of submitted financial documents. The most popular page-turner for single millionaires ⁠— topping the list with about 243 recommendations ⁠— was Eckhart Tolle's The Power of Now, followed by Napoleon Hill's Think and Grow Rich with 212 recommendations. 

If you're looking to read more, earn more or get inspired in 2020, these nine books could be a good place to start. 

Think and Grow Rich (Napoleon Hill)

Think and Grow Rich (Napoleon Hill)
The Secret (Rhonda Byrne)

The Secret (Rhonda Byrne)
Bible

Bible
The Power of Now (Eckhart Tolle)

The Power of Now (Eckhart Tolle)
The Four Agreements (Don Miguel Ruiz)

The Four Agreements (Don Miguel Ruiz)
The Alchemist (Paulo Coelho)

The Alchemist (Paulo Coelho)
When Breath Becomes Air (Paul Kalanithi)

When Breath Becomes Air (Paul Kalanithi)
The Millionaire Next Door (Thomas J. Stanley)

The Millionaire Next Door (Thomas J. Stanley)
The Millionaire Mind (Thomas J. Stanley)

The Millionaire Mind (Thomas J. Stanley)
  • Survey: The Top 9 Books Recommended by Millionaires
  • Think and Grow Rich (Napoleon Hill)
  • The Secret (Rhonda Byrne)
  • Bible
  • The Power of Now (Eckhart Tolle)
  • The Four Agreements (Don Miguel Ruiz)
  • The Alchemist (Paulo Coelho)
  • When Breath Becomes Air (Paul Kalanithi)
  • The Millionaire Next Door (Thomas J. Stanley)
  • The Millionaire Mind (Thomas J. Stanley)
