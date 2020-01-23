Survey: The Top 9 Books Recommended by Millionaires

So you want to be a millionaire? Start reading like one.

January 23, 2020 1 min read

Want to be a millionaire? Start thinking like one. And if you're not sure how, one logical first step is to start reading like one.

MillionaireMatch, a dating site for high-net-worth individuals, conducted a survey over the holidays to determine the books most recommended by millionaires. About 500 users were surveyed, and according to a site representative, their millionaire status was "verified" by way of submitted financial documents. The most popular page-turner for single millionaires ⁠— topping the list with about 243 recommendations ⁠— was Eckhart Tolle's The Power of Now, followed by Napoleon Hill's Think and Grow Rich with 212 recommendations.

Related: Bill Gates's Top 5 Books of 2019

If you're looking to read more, earn more or get inspired in 2020, these nine books could be a good place to start.