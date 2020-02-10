#9 Cool Tech Treasures to Own & Appreciate Innovation
The thing with technology is that it brings people together. While many think it's about having faith in applied science, it's actually about what brilliant brains can innovate.
CES 2020 introduced us to tech's miraculously well-kept novelty. The world's biggest confab presented products that represented entrepreneurial spirits in the best possible manner.
But which product was worth one's time and what will change the future is the ultimate question. Without further delay here's Entrepreneur India's best of CES 2020.
DABBY
With streaming platforms flooding all around, there is a need for a device that lets you consolidate all your TV streaming devices. Dabby will be your go-to device for all streaming subscriptions.
The touch device pairs with your TV dongle making your browsing easy and simple.
Give a voice command and search for paid streaming service, social media and other free sites. You don’t need to know what is streaming where; the device does it for you.
WELT SMART BELT PRO
When technology and fashion collaborate, you get the world’s first Fall Prevention Smart Belt. An update of the previous model Smart Belt Pro is something that will definitely make a place in your wardrobe.
From calculating your waist measurement, sitting time measurement to monitoring for overeating and step counting, it acts like your fitness buddy.
This quirky innovation won the CES 2020 Innovation Awards. The leather strap is handmade by craftsmen using the premium Italian cowhide used by the finest fashion brands.
SAMSUNG GALAXY CHROMEBOOK
Known for coming up with the best chromebooks, Samsung aces its own game with this new swanky Galaxy Chromebook. Built from aluminum, the developers have for the first time opted for a 4K UHD-resolution AMOLED display.
The company also says the device will support the HDR400 standards. It’s the best Chrome OS machine and has every feature of ultraportable Windows laptop
LG SIGNATURE RX
Keeping the sensation alive, LG Signature RX television is an expensive innovation that rolls up and down. The 65-inch OLED simply rolls down once you are done with your entertainment time and disappears into the sleek silver box as if it never existed.
When you want to watch it again, just push the button and the screen rolls up. Equipped with the Dolby Atmos sound system, it’s one of the most powerful entertainment unit out there.
BMW I3 URBAN SUITE
Adding luxury and sophistication to your riding experience, a new version of BMW i3 comes with some add-ons like a desk lamp, a hanger for your coat, heated cupholder and lesser seating. The car is designed focusing on relaxation time.
This luxury also lets you enjoy four-feet of leg room. When not working, press the third button and enjoy the TV which drops down from the ceiling. A provided Amazon TV stick and inbuilt Wi-Fi makes sure you are having a chill time enjoying the best of digital content.
HYDRA LOOP WATER RECYCLER
A gadget that deals with water conservation and sustainability is the need of the hour and Hydraloop Water Recycler sure comes as a saviour. It is an appliance that filters and purifies grey water from baths, showers and washing machines.
The water goes through six maintenance-free filtration techniques. The company claims that it can recycle up to 85 per cent of used water, which can be reused in pools, toilets, kitchen sinks and irrigation.
DELL ALIENWARE CONCEPT UFO
Similar to Ninendo Switch, Dell’s PC prototype has turned the table for the gaming devices. The switch format with the PC gaming, a device couldn’t get any better.
The portable Windows PC has an 8-inch display, detachable controllers and kickstand. It also supports external devices like displays or a keyboard.
SAMSUNG BALLIE
An artificial intelligence device, the unique star-war looking piece lies between smart home and robotic device. The ball-shaped gadget has a sensor used to follow you around.
From taking pictures to keeping you updated about your home when you’re away, it acts like your true companion.
The device is here to become dominant in the connected home category and gives tough competition to Amazon and Google.
LG THINQ SMART DOOR
LG has just moved a step further into the home security arena with ThinQ Smart Door and invented the door of the future. The door has biometric security features that scans your face and palm for identity giving you access.
For delivery and package, it has two in-built delivery receptacles.
What’s more? The inside mirrored display shows you detailed updates about groceries, receipts, traffic and more.
