Feeling Lonely On Valentine's Day? Here's a List Of Apps That Can Help You
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Yet another Valentine's Day is here. While it is time for many out there to celebrate this day of mush with their respective partners, it is also perhaps one that could become difficult to bear for those who do not have one. A capitalist approach to love or a day for influencers to get those few extra likes on Instagram, call it what you will, but February 14 is an unavoidable date, no matter what your relationship status. Even the stone-hearted can get swayed seeing all these couples out on the street or on social media, and unlike earlier, there are solutions, albeit online ones.
As people have become busier with their lives, with little scope for real interaction and a subsequent chance at something special, dating apps have found their way into the mainstream. From ones that let you find the love of your life to mere friends, the world has well and truly moved beyond the idea of exploring only your immediate social network. Love on the internet, apart from being fairly democratic, is also inclusive to all communities.
So, rather than sulking at home at the thought of all the mush around you, here's a list of apps that can get you exactly the kind of love you are looking for today (or tonight).
Tinder
Tinder is the most well-known and among the oldest dating apps that you can download. As of the third quarter of last year, it was the highest grossing non-gaming app globally with 5.7 million subscribers. Tinder’s swipe right for someone that you like and swipe left for someone you don’t, have become commonplace phrases.
The Tinder app has a 3.7-star rating and is available in more than 30 languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Tinder on the Google Play Store.
It also offers premium plans such as Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold which offer additional features such as rewinding if you swipe the wrong way, unlimited likes, super likes for accounts you like that extra bit and want to catch their attention, boosts to make your profile appear more, among others.
TrulyMadly
Founded on the Valentines Day of 2013, TrulyMadly is an Indian-origin online dating and matchmaking platform with close to 5 million verified users. TrulyMadly claims to have proprietary technology that suggests highly compatible matches to its users. The app doesn’t allow anyone to download or take a screenshot of your uploaded pictures as a security measure.
TrulyMadly has a 3.7-star rating and more than 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.
Bumble
Priyanka Chopra-backed Bumble is an app that brings dating, friend-finding, and career-building into a single social networking platform. On Bumble, only the woman can make the first move. The platform's vision is to create a dating platform that is safe and enjoyable for women.
Bumble has 3.7 out of 5 star rating and has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.
OkCupid
OkCupid wants to be your perfect wingman who uses math to get you the most suitable dates. In its own words, it wants you to help ‘find your kind’. The app uses a special question set to figure out common interests and preferences, from whether you want to indulge in casual dating or are looking for a serious partner.
OkCupid has a 3.9 star rating and more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.
Hinge
Hinge, which is the fastest-growing dating app in the US, Canada, and Australia has no rules, unlike other apps. The app wants to match you to the most compatible partner using the information from your detailed profile. The app boasts of an astounding ratio of 3 out of 4 first dates leading to second dates.
Hinge has a 4.1-star rating and more than 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.