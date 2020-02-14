Feeling Lonely On Valentine's Day? Here's a List Of Apps That Can Help You

Rather than sulking at home at the thought of all the mush around you, here's a list of apps that can get you exactly the kind of love you are looking for.

February 14, 2020 4 min read

Yet another Valentine's Day is here. While it is time for many out there to celebrate this day of mush with their respective partners, it is also perhaps one that could become difficult to bear for those who do not have one. A capitalist approach to love or a day for influencers to get those few extra likes on Instagram, call it what you will, but February 14 is an unavoidable date, no matter what your relationship status. Even the stone-hearted can get swayed seeing all these couples out on the street or on social media, and unlike earlier, there are solutions, albeit online ones.

As people have become busier with their lives, with little scope for real interaction and a subsequent chance at something special, dating apps have found their way into the mainstream. From ones that let you find the love of your life to mere friends, the world has well and truly moved beyond the idea of exploring only your immediate social network. Love on the internet, apart from being fairly democratic, is also inclusive to all communities.

So, rather than sulking at home at the thought of all the mush around you, here's a list of apps that can get you exactly the kind of love you are looking for today (or tonight).