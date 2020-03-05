Style

5 Affordable Uniqlo Staples You'll Want to Wear to Work Daily

You don't have to spend a fortune with these high quality not-quite basics.
Image credit: Uniqlo
Contributor
3 min read
Steve Jobs wasn't only legendary for his intellect, but his closet, which consisted of a uniform of a black turtleneck sweater, jeans, and New Balance sneakers he wore daily. While not exactly the most sartorial of fashion choices, productivity experts make claims that taking out the head-scratching factor of deciding what to wear every morning makes for extra critical thinking space. But that doesn't mean you need to feel like a clone of yourself each new day you come into work. Turns out there is a healthy way to make looking professional and sharp easy.

These five budget-friendly Uniqlo pieces will be the ones you turn to again and again — and since they match with just about any outfit, they're easy to throw into the mix without too much critical thinking. 

WOMEN RAYON LONG-SLEEVE BLOUSE

WOMEN RAYON LONG-SLEEVE BLOUSE
Image credit: Uniqlo

This is the perfect blouse you'll want in every single color: made of a smooth, elegant, and wrinkle-free material that's easy to dress up or down, it's perfect with jeans for a weekend lunch or paired with slacks for the board meeting. Ranging from size XXS to XXL, you can take your pick from pretty pastels to sophisticated neutrals. 

Find it here for $29.90

WOMEN PONTE COLLARLESS JACKET

WOMEN PONTE COLLARLESS JACKET
Image credit: Uniqlo

Not quite as stuffy as a blazer, this sleek jacket is meant to be open at the front and hits just around hip-length for a flattering fit. It's elegant without looking stuffy, and helps you look perfectly put together in an effortless way. The dark navy color adds a subtle pop of color that's unique from the standard black.

Find it here for $59.90.

WOMEN EZY ANKLE-LENGTH PANTS

WOMEN EZY ANKLE-LENGTH PANTS
Image credit: Uniqlo

You'll find yourself reaching for these ankle-length business pants every day: they come in a versatile range of colors, have just enough stretch for easy movement, and feature an elegant wool-like texture. They also feature a secret elastic waistband that blends seamlessly with the rest of the fabric for a put-together look that's still utterly comfortable.

Find it here for $39.90.

WOMEN LINEN BLENDED LONG-SLEEVE SHIRT DRESS

WOMEN LINEN BLENDED LONG-SLEEVE SHIRT DRESS
Image credit: Uniqlo

For warm spring days, toss on this relaxed, polished dress and some jewelry and consider your outfit made. Lightweight and pretty, this dress can be worn as it is, or you can accentuate your waistline with a belt or throw on an additional layer.

Find it here for $49.90.

WOMEN RAYON BOW TIE LONG-SLEEVE BLOUSE

WOMEN RAYON BOW TIE LONG-SLEEVE BLOUSE
Image credit: Uniqlo

This beautiful blouse goes from the office to the happy hour you have scheduled afterwards with ease. It features a tie at the neck that you can style endlessly for a different look each time — whether you tie it like a bow, a necktie, or a scarf. Plus, the silky fabric is wrinkle-free even after washing, meaning you don't have to spend time steaming or ironing your shirts to look presentable.

Find it here for $29.90.

