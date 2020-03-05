5 Business Sectors Affected Due To Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

Tourism, steel, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals and consumer durables are the sectors under stress as more people across the world are reporting coronavirus symptoms

March 5, 2020 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, has caused panic across the world. With over 3,000 death cases reported across the world and 28 confirmed cases with coronavirus symptoms in India, it has become paramount to take precautions in order to not contract the coronavirus disease.

The coronavirus disease is also negatively affecting both the global and the Indian economy. According to the global agency Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) latest Interim Economic Outlook Forecasts, India’s growth forecast for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2020 is projected to drop from earlier 6.2 per cent to 5.1 per cent. There is a drop of 110 basis points (bps) in the overall growth forecast for India. There are also fears of businesses and international trade suffering due to the coronavirus outbreak.

For the uninitiated, coronaviruses are part of the family of viruses known as Coronaviridae. The new form of coronavirus which is currently affecting individuals has reportedly originated at the seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus was first reported to the WHO on December 31. The Wuhan market has been shut down since January 1.

The coronavirus symptoms are dry cough, fever and respiratory problem and can range from mild to severe. It is also widely described as a pneumonia-like illness, because of its similarities with pneumonia.

Here is an overview of business sectors that have been affected due to coronavirus outbreak.