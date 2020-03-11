Business Travel

This Kickstarter-Funded Company is Making Luggage Smarter and Work Travel Easier

Take some of the hassle out of traveling with better luggage.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're an entrepreneur, traveling for business is just part of the job. Unfortunately, with airline fees and over trafficked airports, it's usually not a very fun one. There are enough hassles in traveling. Your luggage shouldn't be one of them.

Plevo is working to make luggage as convenient and user-friendly as possible for frequent travelers. Founded and successfully funded on Kickstarter, Plevo has used hundreds of thousands of crowdsourced dollars to produce innovative, forward-thinking luggage that works with you rather than against you. Check out the models they have out now.

The Runner - Smart Luggage Set

The Runner - Smart Luggage Set
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Runner is loaded with convenient features like a Face ID, Touch ID, or morse code smart lock, built-in weight sensors to help you avoid extra fees, removable fees, and distance alerts when you're too far from your bag. It has a charger for all of your devices and 360º fully silent detachable wheels to help you zip through the airport conveniently.

Get The Runner - Smart Luggage Set for $389.99 (15% off).

The Infinite Smart Expandable Luggage

The Infinite Smart Expandable Luggage
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Whether you're traveling for a weekend or a week, this expandable luggage has you covered. The Infinite Smart Expandable Luggage allows you to pack up to 15L more, turning from a carry-on to a checked bag. You get the same smart lock with multiple opening options, a removable battery pack, weight sensor, and even GPS location tracking so you'll never lose your bag in transit.

Get The Infinite Smart Expandable Luggage for $474.99 (15% off).

Up - World's First Vertical Luggage

Up - World's First Vertical Luggage
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Up is built with the world's first and only patented Garment Hanger System®, making it especially convenient for people traveling for business. The system lets you land, head to a bathroom, and change into your best suit or dress without having to worry about wrinkles. It's fully loaded with Plevo's tech, including the smart lock, weight sensors, GPS location tracking, removable wheels, and distance alerts.

Get the Up - World's First Vertical Luggage for $539.99 (9% off)

