This Kickstarter-Funded Company is Making Luggage Smarter and Work Travel Easier

March 11, 2020 2 min read

When you're an entrepreneur, traveling for business is just part of the job. Unfortunately, with airline fees and over trafficked airports, it's usually not a very fun one. There are enough hassles in traveling. Your luggage shouldn't be one of them.

Plevo is working to make luggage as convenient and user-friendly as possible for frequent travelers. Founded and successfully funded on Kickstarter, Plevo has used hundreds of thousands of crowdsourced dollars to produce innovative, forward-thinking luggage that works with you rather than against you. Check out the models they have out now.

The Runner - Smart Luggage Set

The Runner is loaded with convenient features like a Face ID, Touch ID, or morse code smart lock, built-in weight sensors to help you avoid extra fees, removable fees, and distance alerts when you're too far from your bag. It has a charger for all of your devices and 360º fully silent detachable wheels to help you zip through the airport conveniently.

The Infinite Smart Expandable Luggage

Whether you're traveling for a weekend or a week, this expandable luggage has you covered. The Infinite Smart Expandable Luggage allows you to pack up to 15L more, turning from a carry-on to a checked bag. You get the same smart lock with multiple opening options, a removable battery pack, weight sensor, and even GPS location tracking so you'll never lose your bag in transit.

Up - World's First Vertical Luggage

The Up is built with the world's first and only patented Garment Hanger System®, making it especially convenient for people traveling for business. The system lets you land, head to a bathroom, and change into your best suit or dress without having to worry about wrinkles. It's fully loaded with Plevo's tech, including the smart lock, weight sensors, GPS location tracking, removable wheels, and distance alerts.

