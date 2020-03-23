These Accessories Can Help You Be More Productive While Working From Home

Don't lose a beat due to self-isolation.

March 23, 2020 4 min read

Some people have more difficulty transitioning to a work-from-home reality than others. Now that most offices around the country have sent their employees home, it’s up to everyone to figure out how they can do their best work.

Rather than struggle through building new routines, it may be time to invest in some home-office supplies. After all, it may be a while before you’re back in the office, so you want to make sure your home office space is up to snuff.

A Dual Monitor Setup to Get More Done

If you’re used to working with a dual-screen display, you may not be quite as productive when you’re reduced to just a laptop. The Acer SB220Q will solve that problem. The 21.5” full HD monitor will link up seamlessly with your current monitor, allowing you to work on two screens for more effective multitasking and greater organization.

An Ergonomic Office Chair for Comfort

Comfort goes a long way in helping you be more productive. This Ergonomic Office Chair is fully adjustable to ensure you find the perfect fit to get in the zone. When you’re more comfortable, you can focus better and churn through your workday more efficiently.

A Laptop Stand to Prevent Neck Strain

Compatible with Apple Macbook Pro, Macbook Air and many other laptops, the Rain Design mStand Laptop Stand elevates your notebook screen to eye level for better ergonomics and a more seamless experience. It also makes it easier to hook up a laptop to a larger monitor.

A Keyboard and Mouse for Productivity

Enjoy greater flexibility while working at home with this combo. The Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo gives you an incredibly tactile, reactive keyboard that eases the stress of typing all day, while the mouse’s extreme responsiveness lets you fly through your apps and programs.

A Pair of Blue-Light-Blocking Frames to Prevent Eye Strain

The blue light emitted from screens can cause macular degeneration over time, so, really, you should be wearing protective eyewear when you’re looking at screens all day. The ANRRI Blue Light Blocking Glasses give your eyes the protection they need without sacrificing any clarity on your screen.

A Bluetooth Headset for Videoconference Calls

Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you don’t have to jump on calls. This Bluetooth Headset with Noise Cancellation Mic is the setup you need for crisp, clear, uninterrupted conferencing. There are no wires to tangle you up, so you can go about other chores while on the call, and the noise-canceling mic will even make sure the kids and dog don’t make it onto the call.

A Yoga Mat for Mid-Day Exercise

You can’t go to the gym or head to a yoga class while in isolation. The BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat helps you get a personal gym setup at home. Watch workout videos, yoga videos, and more while following along on a comfortable, high-density, ultra-durable yoga mat just like the pros use.

An LED Desk Lamp for Optimal Lighting

Good lighting is essential to any home office. The TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp offers soft, fully adjustable light to reduce eye strain and give you a comfortable, productivity-inducing setup. With seven brightness levels and touch control, it’s easy to find the perfect lighting for you.

A Centralized Charging Station for All Your Electronics

When you’re at the office, finding an empty outlet is likely never an issue. The iClever USB Charging Station ensures your home office has outlets everywhere, too. You’ll be using your laptop and smartphone more, so make sure they never run out of power with this high-powered, extremely versatile charging station.