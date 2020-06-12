Working From Home

Want to Work From Home in Comfort All Summer? Here's the Brand You Need to Know.

Madda Fella offers comfortable clothing that still looks great.
Want to Work From Home in Comfort All Summer? Here's the Brand You Need to Know.
Image credit: Madda Fella

Contributor
3 min read
This summer may not turn out to be the adventure you were hoping for. Travel restrictions expect to be in place for at least another month, and many offices have yet to return to in-person work. While you may not be able to get away this summer, you can at least feel comfortable and breezy every day while working from home. Easier said than done without the office air conditioning blasting. 

Enter Madda Fella clothing: a company on a mission to help you capture the island vibe wherever you may be. Madda Fella's clothes are durable, look great, and won't get in the way while you're working hard, letting you feel better about your day. Right now, they're offering a special to Entrepreneur readers. When you shop at Madda Fella and use the code ENTREPRENEUR today, you can save 30 percent off all regular priced items. Check out what they've got:

Madda Fella: T-Shirts Collection

President Truman wore shorts to the office. Of course, he was working at the Little White House in Key West. So shouldn't shorts be good enough for your home office? Madda Fella bottoms work great in any setting, whether it's working in the kitchen or attending a barbecue. They're machine washable and won't shrink or fade, making them as comfortable on the first wear as they are on the 100th.

Madda Fella: Bottoms Collection

Haircuts are harder to come by these days so maybe you've found yourself wearing hats more frequently. The Madda Fella signature cap is made of 100 percent cotton chino twill and is vintage washed for a faded appearance that is both rugged and business casual. It has a pre-curved bill and self-fabric strap with an antique brass slide buckle closure and tuck-in grommet, making it perfect for work, golfing, or just hanging out. The cap features their swordfish embroidery logo on the front and the Madda Fella logo on the back.

Madda Fella: Shirts Collection

When summer days turn to summer nights or those unexpected storms come in, throw on some Madda Fella outerwear. Their outerwear comes in beautiful, Key West inspired colors. Check out the pure island made Channel Marker. With a subtle elegance, this is the ideal "tropics weight" sweater. The contrast weave provides a soft texture and warm visual appeal.

Madda Fella: Outerwear Collection

The Ernest Linen Shirt is named for the intrepid novelist who settled at Key West and wrote many of his most famous works there. These handsome and versatile Madda Fella shirts are made with 100 percent Irish linen, making them comfortable yet ready for whatever your day throws at you. They're machine washable and designed to be perfect for dinner, hanging out, or working hard at home.

Madda Fella: Lifestyle Collection

Sometimes, you just want a nice, comfortable tee. With classic styling and colors, Madda Fella tees are the perfect complement to a layered garment or great worn as is. The 100 percent cotton, oil washed tees come with that lived-in look and feel, making them Madda Fella's top seller. They're machine washable, extra soft, and come in deep Caribbean colors that switch from professional to party easily.

