Romance of the Wheels: 5 Entrepreneurs Talk About Their Love for Vintage Car

June 17, 2020 6 min read

They say old has its charm and no matter how much ever you try, they always steal the show!

Four-wheel steering, amplifying sound, horsepower, automatically rising spoiler - might be the killing features that make you bid your money on the latest adventure car.

Still....the romance with vintage cars is something that makes you revisit your lost soul and romance. The feel of seating on the old leather seats, looking at the fender-mounted mirrors, playing songs on radios with buttons, projecting tail light - is like an undying love and a heady affair that never gets over. As dramatic it might sound - Vintage cars are classic that never lose their desirability.

In most opinion classic cars are bygone. But they are those sweethearts that you just can't forget. To be honest, a true wheel lover might have all the latest models in his possession but his collection is incomplete if a classic isn't parked in his garage.

Every car collector has a story and we bring you some interesting ones that establish the fact that in the world full of trends, classics will always have an immortal place!

