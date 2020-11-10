You Use These Apps Everyday, But Do You Know Their Parent Companies?

Everyday we use dozens of apps and trust it with our personal information. However, in most cases we do not the parent company

November 10, 2020 5 min read

Till the ’80s or ’90s, food, cloth, water and roof meant essential items. Fast forward today, the list of essential items has grown multifold. Has the meaning of ‘essential’ changed or has technology leapfrogged in a manner that it is shaping our needs? Whatever the case be, one has to admit that mobile phones now play a crucial role in each of our lives and are almost at par with the above-mentioned four items.

We are always fidgeting with our mobile phones. We carry it always and why wouldn’t we? Apart from the calling facility, the apps on our mobile phones are making our life easier and simpler. Just to give an example, in most of the western countries, people have forbidden their wallets because payment apps are paying the bills. At the same time, cab aggregator apps are helping us book cabs instantly without stepping out of your apartment. Convenient, right?



While we must be having dozens of such popular apps we are using regularly trusting it with our personal information, it is equally important that we know their parent companies. Google is a tech giant and we use it daily, but few know that its parent company is Alphabet.Inc.

Let us look at some popular apps that are present in most of our phones and know their parent company.