9 Shepreneurs who carved in niche for themselves

PV SINDHU, INDIAN BADMINTON PLAYER

When Sindhu struck a silver, it was truly a happy moment for India, thereby raising our expectations as we knew she would be the one who can soon bring Gold. Come April and Sindhu would be preparing further for the Olympics to be scheduled for July. The Olympic year calls for another level of physical endurance. Talking about the differentiated training she would be receiving, she says, “I am working out on my strokes but physical fitness is equally very important.” Currently, she does 6-7 hours of training every day. “Apart from playing, I do weight training, endurance, because endurance is important in long matches for which you need to be physically strong,” she adds. Though winning and losing is a part of the sport, Sindhu aims to give her best to each game. “You just can’t be over confident that you will win against the opponent. In the game, top 10-15 players are of the same standard so you have to strategize accordingly. It’s an equal game and depends on who gives one’s best.”

WINNING STRATEGY

Badminton is much beyond than just a physical game; your mind also needs to be in control of taking important decisions that too in a fraction of a second. Sindhu says, “If plan A doesn’t work, we need to work on plan B. You need to change the strategy in no time as you are between the points.” Sindhu follows meditation to keep that single-minded focus. She started playing at the age of eight and a half and had her share of ups and downs. On her strategy of bouncing back, she says, “When you keep mulling over your failures at crucial matches, you can’t bounce back. You need to keep reminding yourself that there is still way to go and it’s just not over yet.”

DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE

During Badminton World Championships in 2018, Sindhu lost in the finals but created history by winning the gold medal in 2019 in Basel. She answered all the naysayers two years after her loss to the same player in the same event in the same round. One has to believe in oneself, she feels. Recalling her defeat, she says, “I could have won the 2018 world championship but lost it due to my own mistakes.” She credits her 2019 victory to her supportive parents, both of whom are former volleyball players, who still keep sharing important tips with the 24-year-old. Though she started playing for fun, her parents supported in every sport she enjoyed. Talking about the minor victories initially, she says, “I started winning at state level rankings. In 2012, I defeated an Olympic gold medalist and I believed in working hard.” Even sponsors like Olympic Gold Quest have stood by her since the last 10 years. The music lover enjoys spending time at home with her one-and-a-halfyear-old nephew. Going forward, her ultimate aim is Tokyo 2020. The fighter in her says, “In badminton, there are couple of times when I would have won the match and I lost it. I go back and rectify to ensure I don’t repeat those mistakes.”