Unicorns, You Know. But Who Wrote Them The First Cheque?

Entrepreneur India's quarterly 'The Seeders' series will list out the initial investors of present-day Unicorns and tell you some untold stories

April 12, 2021 7 min read

This has probably been the busiest week in the Indian startup ecosystem. With so many big developments, enthusiasts were left short of time to follow up. In an unprecedented way, India witnessed becoming of six Unicorns, or startups having a valuation of over $1 billion. To put in perspective, last year India produced 11 Unicorns, nine in 2019 and eight in 2018.

The week started with Meesho, a social e-commerce platform for women, bagging $300 million, followed by CRED raising $215 million, Pharmeasy’s parent picking $323 million, Groww and ShareChat receiving funds worth $83 million and $502 million, respectively.

Amid all the brouhaha, one must not forget that there was someone who had the conviction and confidence in the present-day Unicorns and handed over that crucial first cheque, when the startup had nothing apart from an idea and founders’ will. The amount that kept the founder going through the maze of darkness and uncertainty, ultimately to come up triumph.

These investors supported these startups when others, probably, shrugged them off.

In this quarterly series, we will look at early investors of ten popular and early Unicorns of India. In some cases, the first investment was a Series A round.