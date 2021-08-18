Dorm Room Essentials: Back to College Furnishings Every Student Needs

August 18, 2021 6 min read

As back-to-school season comes into full swing, it's time to start thinking about how to decorate your dorm room this semester. With so many options available when it comes to furnishings, it can be hard to decide how to decorate your limited space. Luckily, Songmics has everything you need as a student to create your own unique space at college.

As a college student, you'll need to choose efficient furnishings that can maximize the small space you have to spare. You'll also want to invest in furniture that allows you to keep your things organized and easily accessible. Plus, the furnishings you choose will have to be trendy and match your own personal style.

Songmics has a variety of dorm room essentials available at affordable prices to fit your student budget. With these furnishings, you'll be able to design your perfect dorm room without breaking the bank. No matter your style, these top dorm room essentials from Songmics will help you create your own unique space.

Best Shoe Storage Overall: 3 Tiers Shoe Bench ($57)

This three-tiered shoe bench keeps your shoes neat and tidy without taking up too much of your precious dorm room space. While the shelf itself is compact, the three tiers offer plenty of space to organize your collection of shoes. The four feet of this storage rack are adjustable to keep the shelf level on uneven flooring and to prevent wooden floors from scratches. The shelf is even sturdy enough to act as a seat for you to put on your shoes. By keeping your shoes organized with this bench, you'll save time in your busy schedule by not having to search for a matching shoe. If you aren't in need of shoe storage, the simple and attractive design of this shelf is suitable for storing anything from bags to books to plants.

Best Shoe Storage for an Eclectic Style: Bronze Metal Shoe Rack with Adjustable Shelves ($31)

This bronze metal shoe rack with adjustable shelves is perfect for the student with an eclectic sense of style. The shelves can be adjusted to fit any type of shoe on the shelves—from boots to heels to sneakers. The Design Metal mesh shelves are dense enough to protect heels and other shoes from sinking into the shelf. The sleek design of this metal shoe rack makes it suitable for any room and any style. The rack's design is compact enough to fit into your limited dorm room space but if you do find yourself with extra room, a second shoe rack can be stacked on top to give you six shelves instead of three.

Best Shoe Rack for the Collector: 12 Stackable Shoe Boxes ($47)

If you're the type of student with a unique sense of style and you want to show off your collection of shoes, then this set of 12 stackable shoe boxes is an absolute dorm room essential. Each box keeps a single pair of shoes shapely, clean, and dry while helping you stay organized. Since each box has a front door, you can quickly look through the clear walls and grab your favorite pair in just a few seconds without taking time out of your busy student schedule. The clear boxes are stackable and can be separated or put together any way that fits your space.

Best Clothes Hangers: 30-Pack Pants Hangers ($27)

As a student, your clothing storage is likely very limited. This set of 30 pants hangers solves this issue by allowing you to hang not only shirts and sweaters but also pants and skirts in your closet. Each hanger is made of quality, non-slip velvet and has two adjustable clips for pants of any width, and is specially designed to keep clothes in place without leaving any clip marks. Grooves on the shoulder of the hangers are perfect for keeping tank tops and underwear in place to avoid having to pick up clothes from the floor to re-hang them. Plus, the excellent load capacity of the hangers are perfect for your limited dorm space, because they allow you to hang tops and bottoms on one hanger to save space.

Best Fabric Dresser: Gray & White 4-Tier Storage Dresser with Fabric Drawers ($69)

This four-tier storage dresser with fabric drawers is the perfect addition to your dorm room this semester. The eight fabric drawers allow you to sort items by type for simple organization and easy cleanup on your busy student schedule. The metal frame offers stability and support for the fabric drawers, leading to a dresser with overall durability. Plus, the sleek design of the metal combined with the softness and warmth of the fabric drawers make this the perfect drawer for any design style. On top of this, the dresser is lightweight to allow for a seamless experience moving into your dorm.

Best Wooden Dresser: Rustic Brown Chest of Drawers with Fabric Drawers ($82)

If your design style is more rustic, then this rustic brown chest of drawers is the perfect dresser for your dorm room. The six spacious drawers make it easy to organize different types of items and allow for quick cleanup. The rustic brown veneer surface with a matte black frame offers a charming look that immediately gives your room a rustic vibe. The wood and metal dresser is durable and sturdy, while also being lightweight for an easy move-in. Plus, the fabric drawers provide a soft space for you to keep your clothes or other items and keep your dorm room tidy.

Best Clothing Storage: Clothes Rack with Wheels ($35)

If the closet space in your dorm room just isn't cutting it, then this clothes rack with wheels from Songmics is the perfect addition to your space. This rack frees up your limited closet space and allows you to bring more clothes with you to your dorm. Made with premium steel tubes, this clothing rack can support up to 88 pounds of hanging items, so you can hang jackets, coats, and heavy jeans on the top bar without worrying about the rack's stability. Wheels on each leg also allow the rack to be rolled anywhere you like, and strong brakes keep the whole thing in place. Plus, two stoppers on the top bar prevent clothes from falling off the rack while it is being moved. A mesh shelf on the bottom of the rack also provides space for shoes, boxes, or anything else you need to store.