Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Never in our collective lifetimes has it been better to be a startup. Coming out of the economic disaster a few years ago, it became clear that recovery would be on the shoulders of small business. Entrepreneurs are truly the backbone of our economy, way of life and the American dream.

We've got a perfect storm happening that is making the success of startups much more tangible. Here are three reasons why it's the perfect time to be starting your own business:

1. Young and old -- everyone's on board. The generation gap is alive and well, and it's serving the entrepreneur. Baby boomers are recreating their careers hand-over-fist, while the far younger millennials are rejecting traditional career paths in pursuit of something more personal and meaningful. The result is a constant flow of fresh thinking, startup ideas, and talent to make them all happen.

2. You don't have to do it alone. While many say the internet has made location irrelevant, I'd disagree. Perhaps geographic location -- as in what city you live in -- is no longer relevant, when it comes to setting up shop, everyone still needs a place to work. That's why we are seeing really cool new office spaces for startups pop up in major entrepreneurial cities. Places like Capital Factory in Austin or Alley NYC in New York offer entrepreneurs a place to hang their hat, connect with other small businesses and add some form of infrastructure to their company. These hot new places have become a way for startups to share resources and ideas, hopefully propelling their businesses forward in a location that will help their success.

3. There's no end to marketing opportunities. Social media is a complex place for the entrepreneur, but if you make the effort to get you and your company name out there, you'll reap a wealth of benefits. For those startups looking for help in managing and navigating the world of social media, companies like Rallyverse that has made it easy to create and post content on LinkedIn, for example, can help simplify the task.