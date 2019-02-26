5 Ways to Make a Steady Freelance Income

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If it seems like more and more jobs are eschewing full-time employees in favor of freelancers, you're not imagining things. As things currently stand, over a third of U.S. workers — about 57 million Americans, in other words — are involved in the so-called gig economy. By 2020, those independent contractors are predicted to account for more than 40 percent of the American workforce.

So what do these numbers mean for you? For one thing, they indicate there's plenty of demand for decent freelancers. But they also suggest that competition for gig work, whether it be an additional part-time job or just an occasional side hustle, will only get more intense in the near future.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get ahead of the curve and secure your seat at the table (so to speak), and that's by equipping yourself with an impressive skill set in a reliable field. Keep reading to learn about five different freelance jobs that offer competitive compensation, and find out how to train yourself to thrive in each position.

1. SEO Specialist

Estimated Salary (per Glassdoor): $65,000

Web pages that have been optimized for SEO — that is, search engine optimization — are proven to load faster, reach a bigger audience, and increase conversions more effectively than those that haven't. It makes sense, then, that a 2018 Hubspot survey found that SEO is a top priority for most businesses — after all, who doesn't want more traffic and improved user experience?

Current demand aside, the flexibility granted by most freelance SEO gigs is also quite alluring; you don't need much more than an internet connection to do your job. You've got true freedom to work wherever, an invaluable job perk.

Struggling to make a splash in the industry? You can up your game as an SEO specialist by enrolling in the Complete SEO Certification Training Bundle, an eight-part online education that covers conversion rate optimization, social media strategies for businesses, Facebook and Google Ads, and more. Lifetime access to its lessons normally retails for $979.92, but Entrepreneur readers can enroll today for only $30 — a savings of 96 percent.

2. Copywriter

Estimated Salary: $100 to $250/hour

As the popularity of content marketing eclipses that of traditional advertising, more and more organizations are relying on teams of remote contributors to produce digital content such as blogs, white papers, and infographics. Consequentially, there are more opportunities for regular and ongoing work if you happen to be a skilled writer; you no longer have to rely on one-off projects.

Aspiring storytellers and content creators can enroll in the Copywriting Mastery Bundle for a comprehensive guide to becoming a successful freelance writer. It includes four different classes — two on proven copywriting strategies, one on creative writing skills, and one on launching a freelance writing business — and it's currently on sale for just $24. (That's a 96 percent markdown on its usual retail price of $660.)

3. Front End Developer

Estimated Salary (per Glassdoor): $78,000

Front-end development, or the process of making a website look good and work well, is an exponentially growing industry with plenty of room for professionals of all skill levels. The most coveted developers, however, are those who have mastered front-end languages like JavaScript and therefore can handle a broader range of projects.

You can achieve that sort of expertise by signing up for the Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle, a 15-course primer on how to use the programming language to build efficient, aesthetically pleasing applications and websites. Lifetime access to this training typically retails for more than a grand, but you can enroll today for only $29 — a 97 percent savings.

4. Graphic Designer

Estimated Salary (per Glassdoor): $48,500

Wanna get hired, like, now? Pursue a career in graphic design for digital media, a domain that's predicted to grow more than 60 percent by next year. Freelancers in the field enjoy tons of creative power, plus flexible pricing opportunities that allow them to charge hefty hourly rates of $80 or more.

If your artistic skills aren't exactly up to par with those of Andy Warhol or Chip Kidd at this point in time, don't fret: You can sign up for lifetime access to the Ultimate Graphic Design Bundle for more than 30 hours of relevant, hands-on training. It covers essential tools like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, as well as basic principles of good typography, layouts, and composition. It's on sale in the Entrepreneur Store for just $29, a deal that shaves 98 percent off its original retail price of $1,592.

5. Photographer

Estimated Salary (per Glassdoor): $25/hour

This isn't the highest-paying gig on our list, but the fact that it offers creatives the rare opportunity to be their own boss makes it well worth pursuing. Plus, it's not like photography is going out of style anytime soon: From media to weddings and other special events, individuals who know how to expertly wield a camera will always be needed.

You'll be able to land all sorts of exciting photography jobs upon completion of the Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course, an education in taking (and editing) stunning photos that span more than 55 hours of content. Enrollees get access to a variety of learning resources (including video tutorials, articles, ebooks, flashcards, and quizzes) compiled by experienced industry pros, and receive a professional certification after successfully finishing all 22 modules. Our readers can sign up today for just $19 — a 99 percent discount on the course's $2,595 MSRP.