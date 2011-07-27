Get All Access for $5/mo

One Way to Get a Product into Big Chains Could this new contest from the folks at 'Everyday Edisons' help you get your product on the shelves of big box stores?

By Carol Tice Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How Entrepreneurs Can Get Their Products into Big ChainsIt's the dream of many inventors to get a big retail chain to carry their product. This summer, there's a unique opportunity to get your ideas in front of several major national retailers -- but it'll cost you.

A "Made in America" contest is being held through Aug. 29 by consumer-product development company Edison Nation. The organization -- which spun out of the award-winning PBS-TV show Everyday Edisons -- has a $25 million Innovation Fund that invests in new ideas.

For $25, you can send in your product idea. Why might you want to consider this? Contest partners include Bed Bath & Beyond and PepBoys, which are both on the lookout for new products out of the contest they could add to their shelves.

As you may have guessed from the name, the purpose of the competition is to stimulate more U.S.-based manufacturing. If your product is chosen a winner, the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership helps you find an appropriate American facility in which to make your product.

Your business also gets a $2,500 advance against future royalties. Here may be the dark side of this contest -- Edison Nation takes a 50-50 split of royalties on products they help develop. That's a big chunk of future revenue to give up, so consider carefully if this opportunity is right for you.

Made in America is one of many contests Edison has running. Other active product searches are sponsored by Irwin Tools and As Seen on TV, which is looking for the next hit infomercial-type product -- if you think you have the next Hooked on Phonics or Snuggie, check it out. Other current contests are for product categories including pets, mobile apps, and medical products.

But that 50-50 royalty split seems to be standard with all Edison's contests. The contests offer a strong opportunity to get your product in front of a major retailer -- but be ready to split the future income that might come from your brainstorm.

Will your business enter any contests this year? Leave a comment and let us know where you compete.
Carol Tice

Owner of Make a Living Writing

Carol Tice, a freelance writer, is chief executive of TiceWrites Inc. in Bainbridge Island, Wash. She blogs about freelance writing at Make a Living Writing. Email her at carol@caroltice.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

How to Know If a Local Business Has Franchise Potential, From a Guy Who Built One Into 80 Locations

Wade Brannon had already built and sold one franchise when a kid's hair salon in his area caught his interest.

By Kim Kavin
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business News

Amazon Is Reportedly Tracking 'Coffee Badging' Workers and Their Real In-Office Hours

Leaked Slack messages showed employees had a minimum number of hours they needed to be in the office for the time to count as an in-office day.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

I Was Reappointed as CEO — Here Are 2 Ways a Fresh Perspective Helped Me Unlock New Growth For My Company

When stepping into a new CEO role, striking the right balance between listening and action is the key to moving the business forward

By Dax Dasilva
Franchise

Her Son Struggled In School. After Helping Him Become an 'A' Student, She Started a Business to Replicate Their Success.

Maria Washington and her husband Aaron realized they were on to something.

By Kim Kavin
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel