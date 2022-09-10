How to Launch a Photography Side Hustle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The gig economy is booming and it's never been easier to start a . There are tons of side hustles out there for creative people, so if you've ever thought about expanding a creative hobby or using your creativity to earn a little more money, it's absolutely possible. You might just need a little guidance.

If you're a nut, the Digital Photography Insiders 17-Hour Course will show you how to start a photography side hustle by taking your hobby to the next level.

This extensive course is taught by Ken Schultz (4.5/5-star instructor rating), creator of the EasyDSLR Digital Photography Course and one of the web's best-selling photography instructors since 2010. Ken has been a professional photojournalist for three decades and he uses that experience to give you practical, real-life photography training.

This course follows the principles of "Kaizen," providing bite-sized classes with four lessons per topic. It's all meant to reduce the overwhelming feeling of learning something new to keep you feeling engaged, excited, and like you're making meaningful progress.

Throughout the course, you'll learn basic photography principles, get up to speed with the Photo Triangle and key, and begin to examine some advanced photo-taking skills. There are lessons on exposure, focus, and composition, as well as practical exercises to get you familiar with taking landscape and portrait photos. Plus, there's also a focus on post-production using Adobe Lightroom. It's the kind of comprehensive training that will help you understand how to take your photography skills to such a level that people will pay you for your services.

Take that photography hobby and start earning some money with it. Right now, you can get the Digital Photography Insiders 17-Hour Course for 79 percent off $299 at just $60.

Prices are subject to change.