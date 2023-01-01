Starting a Business - Page 6

Not sure how to start your business? Whether you're looking to start a small business or are searching for grants, discover all the steps to starting a business.

Starting a Business

Are Proxies Worth The Investment?

Proxies take some time to master, but once you do, you will improve several key business operations.

By Under30CEO

Latest from Starting a Business

More Posts on Starting a Business

Fundraising

Former Uber Exec Tells How Startups Can Raise Billions

Here's how to connect on a one-on-one call with Uber's former Chief Business Officer Emil Michael.

By Brad Klune
Starting a Business

After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone

Kristina Saffran spent years in the nonprofit world figuring out the most evidence-based treatments, and then built a company on that knowledge.

By Liz Brody
Growing a Business

5 Ways to Organize a New Business to Take Advantage of the Future of Work

If you were starting a new business designed for the future of work, what would it look like?

By Cory Hymel
Growing a Business

How to Avoid Poor-Quality Traffic Sources and Get More From Your Customers

Improve your bottom line for your ecommerce business by avoiding low-quality traffic sources.

By Mustafa Saeed
Marketing

5 Questions That Separate a Successful Podcast From a Failed One

If you want to create a podcast that lasts, ask these five questions before you hit record.

By Angel Livas
Starting a Business

3 Steps to Finding the Right Product to Sell

Finding the right product to sell can be difficult, but taking these three key steps will help you succeed.

By Jackson Cunningham
Money & Finance

Don't Let Inflation Kill Your Small Business. Here's How to Secure More Funding and Give Yourself a Financial Cushion.

Here are some simple strategies to improve business finances and position your business for success, even amid economic volatility.

By Rich Rao
Growing a Business

10 Strategies for Building a Successful Entrepreneurial Mindset, Overcoming Self-Doubt and Encouraging Growth

Build a successful entrepreneurial mindset and a successful business with these ten tips.

By Chris Kille
Growing a Business

How to Survive the Startup Roller Coaster in Times of Economic Uncertainty

As investments slow down, the future for startups is becoming a little clouded. Yet, with a change in strategy and approach, surviving any downturn is more than possible.

By Julius Černiauskas
Fundraising

How to Get Your First Meeting With a Top Venture Capitalist

Use Intro.co to speak directly with partners at Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 776, TCV, and more.

By Brad Klune
Growing a Business

6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

We asked six CEO and founders to tell us the "conventional wisdom" they most disagree with. Here is a collection of what we've heard.

By Entrepreneur Staff