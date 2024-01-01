Starting a Business - Page 7
Not sure how to start your business? Whether you're looking to start a small business or are searching for grants, discover all the steps to starting a business.
'Here We Go Again': Spanx Inventor Reveals Her New Invention in Viral Post
Billionaire inventor Sara Blakely announced her latest fashion innovation.
Latest from Starting a Business
- Why Letting Go of the Coveted 'CEO' Role is the Best Move for Leaders
- She Started a Multimillion-Dollar Brand for Young People Out of Her College Dorm Room — Here's What Gen Z Actually Wants, According to Her
- How to Start a Multi-Million Dollar Company, According to an IBM Engineer Turned Founder
- I Built a Successful Business in a Niche Industry — Here's My Advice for Entrepreneurs Trying to Do the Same
- This Former Model Used Her Personal Savings to Start a Thrifty Side Hustle — Then Taylor Swift Became a Repeat Patron: 'People Really Responded'
More Posts on Starting a Business
I Built a Successful Business in a Niche Industry — Here's My Advice for Entrepreneurs Trying to Do the Same
Creating a trash-bin cleaning business from scratch was a labor of love and came with some unexpected surprises.
This Former Model Used Her Personal Savings to Start a Thrifty Side Hustle — Then Taylor Swift Became a Repeat Patron: 'People Really Responded'
Christy Dawn, founder of her namesake regenerative fashion brand, says she's always been on a mission "to create beauty in everything I do."
She Batched a Beloved Product at Home, Inspired By a Black-Owned Business From the 1960s. Then It Became a Multimillion-Dollar Brand: 'We'd Never Intended This.'
Arsha Jones, founder and CEO of Capital City Mambo Sauce, wanted to satisfy a very specific craving — and it led to a seven-figure business.
A Private Equity Takeover Is Coming for Startups
PitchBook data shows software buyouts are on the rebound.
6 Things Rock Climbing Taught Me About Building a Business
Preparation, resilience and adaptability are universal keys to scaling the heights of business success.
Small Businesses Are Cautiously Optimistic About the Future, Research Says — Plus 3 Global Trends to Know
Despite geopolitical uncertainty, a recent survey finds SMBs optimistic, growth-minded and tech-forward.
4 Core Strategies That Helped Me Turn Setbacks Into Success
Taking your business idea from "what if" to "wow" requires trusting your instincts and embracing the failures.
Here's the One Word That Makes Investors Want to Hear More About Your Business
On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," find out what it takes to wow an investor who has seen and heard it all.
Small Business Owners Are Taking 3 Creative Actions to Achieve Their Goals in 2024, According to a New Report
From social media to AI, entrepreneurs are pulling out all the stops for success.
Get Picky With Your Clients — How to Identify and Attract Your Ideal Customer
As a start-up or even an established business facing tough times, it is hard to be picky about customers. But with a little effort and thoughtful planning, you can attract more ideal customers and spend less time doing work that does not align with your business goals.
Her Private Chef Side Hustle Might Earn Tens of Thousands and 'Seem Glamorous' — But It's Not for the Faint of Heart. Here's an Inside Look.
Lauryn Bodden, founder of noodle chip brand S'NOODS, took her culinary skills abroad — discovering new flavors along the way.