'Here We Go Again': Spanx Inventor Reveals Her New Invention in Viral Post

Billionaire inventor Sara Blakely announced her latest fashion innovation.

By David James

I Built a Successful Business in a Niche Industry — Here's My Advice for Entrepreneurs Trying to Do the Same

Creating a trash-bin cleaning business from scratch was a labor of love and came with some unexpected surprises.

By John Conway
Side Hustle

This Former Model Used Her Personal Savings to Start a Thrifty Side Hustle — Then Taylor Swift Became a Repeat Patron: 'People Really Responded'

Christy Dawn, founder of her namesake regenerative fashion brand, says she's always been on a mission "to create beauty in everything I do."

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

She Batched a Beloved Product at Home, Inspired By a Black-Owned Business From the 1960s. Then It Became a Multimillion-Dollar Brand: 'We'd Never Intended This.'

Arsha Jones, founder and CEO of Capital City Mambo Sauce, wanted to satisfy a very specific craving — and it led to a seven-figure business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

A Private Equity Takeover Is Coming for Startups

PitchBook data shows software buyouts are on the rebound.

By Melia Russell
Growing a Business

6 Things Rock Climbing Taught Me About Building a Business

Preparation, resilience and adaptability are universal keys to scaling the heights of business success.

By Anne Marshall
Business Process

Small Businesses Are Cautiously Optimistic About the Future, Research Says — Plus 3 Global Trends to Know

Despite geopolitical uncertainty, a recent survey finds SMBs optimistic, growth-minded and tech-forward.

By Adam Cohen
Growing a Business

4 Core Strategies That Helped Me Turn Setbacks Into Success

Taking your business idea from "what if" to "wow" requires trusting your instincts and embracing the failures.

By Brandon Frazier
Starting a Business

Here's the One Word That Makes Investors Want to Hear More About Your Business

On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," find out what it takes to wow an investor who has seen and heard it all.

By Dan Bova
Growing a Business

Small Business Owners Are Taking 3 Creative Actions to Achieve Their Goals in 2024, According to a New Report

From social media to AI, entrepreneurs are pulling out all the stops for success.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Get Picky With Your Clients — How to Identify and Attract Your Ideal Customer

As a start-up or even an established business facing tough times, it is hard to be picky about customers. But with a little effort and thoughtful planning, you can attract more ideal customers and spend less time doing work that does not align with your business goals.

By Cynthia Kay
Side Hustle

Her Private Chef Side Hustle Might Earn Tens of Thousands and 'Seem Glamorous' — But It's Not for the Faint of Heart. Here's an Inside Look.

Lauryn Bodden, founder of noodle chip brand S'NOODS, took her culinary skills abroad — discovering new flavors along the way.

By Amanda Breen