Business Structures
5 Operational Bases Every Startup Should Have Covered If It Wants to Grow
The easier you make it for investors to understand your startup structure and operations, the more likely they will be to invest.
Business
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States
Check out the companies that give serious meaning to the words "staying power."
Finance
The 7 Financial Habits of the Most Successful Small Business Owners
The smartest money management tactics are well known and proven but few business owners apply all of them.
Business Structures
3 Trigger Events That Could Make Your Current Business Structure Obsolete
It's the least-sexy thing about being an entrepreneur, but obsessing over personal liability and tax implications might mean it's time to change how you've incorporated your business.
Business Structures
The 10 Different Roles Within a Company
Find out which position best suits you.
multiple business
What's the Best Way to Legally Structure Multiple Businesses?
There are advantages and disadvantages to structuring multiple business, and lots of ways to do it wrong.
Ready for Anything
How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings
When your services business is treading water, adding products to your business plan may help keep it afloat.
Payments
Here's When It's OK to Work for Free
These tips provide a guideline of when it's acceptable to provide work for no fee.
Success Strategies
5 Business Lessons I Learned From Being a Member of a Motorcycle Gang
Let's face it -- your bowling league is a business, your place of worship is a business, your family is a business -- and yes, an outlaw motorcycle gang is a business.
Franchises
How to Choose the Best Structure for Your Franchise Company
Learn the pros and cons of each franchise structures offers so you can pick the one that will work best for you.
Thought Leaders
6 Reasons Why 'My Way or the Highway' Management Doesn't Work Anymore
You're not handing over the reins of your company if you let thought leaders grown within the ranks -- and let yourself grow from their ideas.