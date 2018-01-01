Justin Gray

The Customer Isn't Always Right and You Need to Challenge Them
Customer Engagement

The Customer Isn't Always Right and You Need to Challenge Them

Organizations with a culture of agreement are fundamentally set up for failure.
6 min read
Understand Data and You'll Understand Why CMOs Make the Best CEOs
Leadership Qualities

Understand Data and You'll Understand Why CMOs Make the Best CEOs

Research-based strategies are helping marketers drive customer engagement, boost sales and strengthen organizations through authentic leadership.
6 min read
Why Relying on Gig Workers to Fill Your Skills Gap is Lazy
Ready for Anything

Why Relying on Gig Workers to Fill Your Skills Gap is Lazy

The dazzle of the gig economy has blinded employers to the costs of high turnover and lack of continuity inherent in hiring temp workers.
5 min read
How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings
Ready for Anything

How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings

When your services business is treading water, adding products to your business plan may help keep it afloat.
6 min read
3 Ways to Track the True Value, Not Just Return on Investment, of Your Content Marketing
Content Marketing

3 Ways to Track the True Value, Not Just Return on Investment, of Your Content Marketing

Here are a few ways to shift your thinking away from the dollars-generated-per-webinar mindset and toward a focus on how your content powers your entire sales and marketing engine.
5 min read
4 Partnership Secrets for Hypergrowth Businesses
Partnerships

4 Partnership Secrets for Hypergrowth Businesses

Learn when to partner -- and when to walk away.
5 min read
4 Steps to Choosing Marketing-Automation Software That Actually Works
Ready for Anything

4 Steps to Choosing Marketing-Automation Software That Actually Works

Choose a platform that serves the needs of every department.
4 min read
3 Ways to Optimize Your Marketing-Automation Systems
Marketing

3 Ways to Optimize Your Marketing-Automation Systems

It's time to give up on the dream of shortcuts. By setting up your system correctly from the start, you can create better conversations with buyers and learn how your potential clients behave.
4 min read
Marketing Automation Can Help Startups Sell Like the Big Brands
Marketing

Marketing Automation Can Help Startups Sell Like the Big Brands

Using software to develop leads can be effective, but keep four things in mind when forming a strategy.
4 min read
