Signing out of account, Standby...
Kathy Schenfelt
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of SCH Entertainment
Kathy Schenfelt is a multi-hyphenate creative based in Los Angeles, California. She currently serves as the CEO of SCH Entertainment, President of SCH's talent management firm, Missmanaged, and Founder & Creative Director of Guests Only.
Follow Kathy Schenfelt on Social
Latest
How Social Media Is Teaching Diversity in The Fashion Industry
A rundown on the content creators, business owners and brands challenging outdated fashion standards and pushing for inclusivity and representation.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Jessica Fialkovich
Founder and President of Exit Factor
-
Ken Wisnefski
Serial Entrepreneur
-
Antoine Boquen
CEO of Horizons
-
Nika White
President & CEO
-
Max Azarov
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Stephen Day
Chief Procurement Officer of Kantar