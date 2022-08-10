Kathy Schenfelt

Kathy Schenfelt

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of SCH Entertainment

Kathy Schenfelt is a multi-hyphenate creative based in Los Angeles, California. She currently serves as the CEO of SCH Entertainment, President of SCH's talent management firm, Missmanaged, and Founder & Creative Director of Guests Only.

https://www.schentertainment.com

Follow Kathy Schenfelt on Social

Latest

Social Media

How Social Media Is Teaching Diversity in The Fashion Industry

A rundown on the content creators, business owners and brands challenging outdated fashion standards and pushing for inclusivity and representation.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like